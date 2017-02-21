NEW YORK Feb 21 A U.S. judge on Tuesday
dismissed most of an investor lawsuit accusing major banks of
conspiring to manipulate the benchmark European Interbank
Offered Rate, or Euribor.
In a 100-page decision, U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel in
Manhattan said most of the plaintiffs lacked standing to pursue
antitrust claims, and that several claims must fail because of a
lack of evidence or because they involved foreign conduct.
Castel said the investors may pursue one antitrust claim and
two common law claims against Citigroup Inc and JPMorgan
Chase & Co.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)