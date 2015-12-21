LONDON Dec 21 Britain's Serious Fraud office
said on Monday it had added Societe Generale employee Stephane
Esper to a group of individuals accused of rigging the Euribor
money market rate.
Esper has been notified of the criminal proceedings, an SFO
spokeswoman said.
The 11 accused, which also includes former or current
employees of Barclays and Deutsche, will
appear at Westminster Magistrates' court on Jan 11, the SFO said
in a statement.
All 11 will be charged with conspiracy to defraud, the SFO
said.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)