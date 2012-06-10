June 10 Reuters Euro 2012 schedule at 0001 GMT
on Sunday (times GMT):
Group C
Spain v Italy, Gdansk (1600)
GDANSK - Holders Spain begin their bid to become the first
nation to win back-to-back European championships with a World
Cup in between when they take on Italy. (SOCCER-EURO/SPAIN,
expect at 1750, pix, TV, 500 words)
- -
Ireland v Croatia, Poznan (1845)
POZNAN - Group C underdogs Ireland and Croatia meet at the
City Stadium knowing a win could be priceless while a defeat may
prove fatal as both sides seek to defy the odds and qualify.
(SOCCER-EURO/IRELAND, pix, TV, expect by 2035, 500 words)
- - - -
Group D
KRAKOW - France have a long unbeaten record to protect as
they seek to confirm their renaissance under coach Laurent Blanc
by winning Group D to sweep into the quarter-finals at Euro
2012. (SOCCER-EURO/GROUPD (PREVIEW), pix, moving at 0200, by
Timothy Collings, 600 words)
- -
KIEV - Ukraine's stuttering preparations for staging Euro
2012 have provided UEFA with continual headaches and things have
not gone much better on the pitch for the tournament co-hosts.
(SOCCER-EURO/UKRAINE (PREVIEW), PIX, moving at 0100, by Philip
O'Connor, 500 words)
- -
KRAKOW - England have an 'under new management' sign hanging
over their door but there is unlikely to be anything 'nouveau'
in their approach when they meet in-form France in the opening
Group D clash in Donetsk on Monday. (SOCCER-EURO/FRANCE
(PREVIEW), pix, moving at 0100, by Timothy Collings, 500 words)
- -
DONETSK - England manager Roy Hodgson holds a news
conference ahead of Monday's opening Group D clash with France.
(SOCCER-EURO/ENGLAND-HODGSON, by Mike Collett, 600 words)
- - - -
Group B
KRAKOW, Poland - Netherlands hold an open training session
as they try to work out how they lost to Denmark.
(SOCCER-EURO/DUTCH, expect by 1500, by Mark Meadows, 400 words)
- - - -
General news
WARSAW - Russian dignitaries lay a wreath on Sunday at
Poland's Presidential Palace to commemorate president Lech
Kaczynski in a bid to defuse tensions ahead of the Group A game
between the two countries on Tuesday.
(SOCCER-EURO/RUSSIA-WREATH, expect by 1200, by Chris Borowski,
500 words)
- -
LVIV - Lviv mayor Andriy Sadoviy holds a news conference
(1000 GMT) in wake of a scuffle early on Saturday morning
between Russia and Ukraine fans who had been watching the
Russians beat Czech Republic 4-1 in the city's fan zone.
(SOCCER-EURO/MAYOR, 400 words, by David Ljunggren)
(Duty editor: Ken Ferris)