June 10 Reuters Euro 2012 schedule at 0001 GMT on Sunday (times GMT):

Group C

Spain v Italy, Gdansk (1600)

GDANSK - Holders Spain begin their bid to become the first nation to win back-to-back European championships with a World Cup in between when they take on Italy. (SOCCER-EURO/SPAIN, expect at 1750, pix, TV, 500 words)

Ireland v Croatia, Poznan (1845)

POZNAN - Group C underdogs Ireland and Croatia meet at the City Stadium knowing a win could be priceless while a defeat may prove fatal as both sides seek to defy the odds and qualify. (SOCCER-EURO/IRELAND, pix, TV, expect by 2035, 500 words)

Group D

KRAKOW - France have a long unbeaten record to protect as they seek to confirm their renaissance under coach Laurent Blanc by winning Group D to sweep into the quarter-finals at Euro 2012. (SOCCER-EURO/GROUPD (PREVIEW), pix, moving at 0200, by Timothy Collings, 600 words)

KIEV - Ukraine's stuttering preparations for staging Euro 2012 have provided UEFA with continual headaches and things have not gone much better on the pitch for the tournament co-hosts. (SOCCER-EURO/UKRAINE (PREVIEW), PIX, moving at 0100, by Philip O'Connor, 500 words)

KRAKOW - England have an 'under new management' sign hanging over their door but there is unlikely to be anything 'nouveau' in their approach when they meet in-form France in the opening Group D clash in Donetsk on Monday. (SOCCER-EURO/FRANCE (PREVIEW), pix, moving at 0100, by Timothy Collings, 500 words)

DONETSK - England manager Roy Hodgson holds a news conference ahead of Monday's opening Group D clash with France. (SOCCER-EURO/ENGLAND-HODGSON, by Mike Collett, 600 words)

Group B

KRAKOW, Poland - Netherlands hold an open training session as they try to work out how they lost to Denmark. (SOCCER-EURO/DUTCH, expect by 1500, by Mark Meadows, 400 words)

General news

WARSAW - Russian dignitaries lay a wreath on Sunday at Poland's Presidential Palace to commemorate president Lech Kaczynski in a bid to defuse tensions ahead of the Group A game between the two countries on Tuesday. (SOCCER-EURO/RUSSIA-WREATH, expect by 1200, by Chris Borowski, 500 words)

LVIV - Lviv mayor Andriy Sadoviy holds a news conference (1000 GMT) in wake of a scuffle early on Saturday morning between Russia and Ukraine fans who had been watching the Russians beat Czech Republic 4-1 in the city's fan zone. (SOCCER-EURO/MAYOR, 400 words, by David Ljunggren) (Duty editor: Ken Ferris)