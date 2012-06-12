June 12 Reuters Euro 2012 schedule at 0001 GMT on Tuesday (times GMT):

Group A

Greece v Czech Republic, Wroclaw (1600)

WROCLAW - The battered Czech republic defence should get some respite against former European champions Greece as both sides look for a win to get back in the hunt for qualification from Group A. (SOCCER-EURO/GREECE, pix, expect first take by 1750, by Michael Kahn and Tim Collings, 600 words)

- -

Poland v Russia in Warsaw (1845)

WARSAW - Euro 2012 co-hosts Poland, seeking to follow Ukraine's example by notching up a victory, face fierce rivals Russia in their second Group A clash. (SOCCER-EURO/POLAND, pix, expect from 2035, by Mitch Phillips, Justin Palmer, Patrick Graham and Chris Borowski, 600 words)

- - - -

Group B

GDANSK - Germany team manager Oliver Bierhoff holds a news conference ahead of their departure for Kharkiv where they will face Netherlands on Wednesday. (SOCCER-EURO/GERMANY-BIERHOFF (TV, PIX), expect by 0900, by Karolos Grohmann 350 words)

- -

LVIV - Portugal coach Paolo Bento holds news conference (1315 GMT) ahead of their second Group B game against Denmark on Wednesday. (SOCCER-EURO/PORTUGAL (PIX), expect by 1730, by David Ljunggren, 400 words)

- -

LVIV - Denmark coach Morten Olsen holds a news conference (1515 GMT) ahead of their Group B game against Portugal on Wednesday. (SOCCER-EURO/DENMARK (PIX), TV, expect by 1930, by David Ljunggren, 400 words)

- -

KHARKIV - When Netherlands play Germany the match always has extra spice but their Group B encounter on Wednesday is about much more than regional rivalry after the Dutch began with a surprise defeat by Denmark. (SOCCER-EURO/NETHERLANDS (PREVIEW), pix, moving at 0100, by Simon Evans, 500 words)

- -

LVIV - Denmark are confident they can continue a good run of results against Portugal and shut down dangerman Cristiano Ronaldo when the sides meet on Wednesday in their second Euro 2012 game in Group B. (SOCCER-EURO/DENMARK (PREVIEW), pix, moving at 0100, by David Ljunggren, 500 words)

- - - -

Group C

GNIEWINO, Poland - Spain's Sergio Busquets and Javi Martinez hold a news conference at the world and European champions training base ahead of Thursday's Group C match against Ireland. (SOCCER-EURO/SPAIN, expect by 1200, pix, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)

- -

KRAKOW, Poland - Two Italy players speak to the media ahead of their next Group C game against Croatia on Thursday with striker Mario Balotelli fretting over his place. (SOCCER-EURO/ITALY, expect by 1600, by Mark Meadows, 400 words)

- - - -

Group D

KIEV - France's over-cautious approach against England in their opening Group D game on Monday ruined their chances of securing a first victory in a major championship since 2006. (SOCCER-EURO/FRANCE, pix, expect by 0900, by Julien Pretot, 500 words) (Duty editor: Ken Ferris)