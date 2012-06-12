June 12 Reuters Euro 2012 schedule at 0001 GMT
on Tuesday (times GMT):
Group A
Greece v Czech Republic, Wroclaw (1600)
WROCLAW - The battered Czech republic defence should get
some respite against former European champions Greece as both
sides look for a win to get back in the hunt for qualification
from Group A. (SOCCER-EURO/GREECE, pix, expect first take by
1750, by Michael Kahn and Tim Collings, 600 words)
- -
Poland v Russia in Warsaw (1845)
WARSAW - Euro 2012 co-hosts Poland, seeking to follow
Ukraine's example by notching up a victory, face fierce rivals
Russia in their second Group A clash. (SOCCER-EURO/POLAND, pix,
expect from 2035, by Mitch Phillips, Justin Palmer, Patrick
Graham and Chris Borowski, 600 words)
- - - -
Group B
GDANSK - Germany team manager Oliver Bierhoff holds a news
conference ahead of their departure for Kharkiv where they will
face Netherlands on Wednesday. (SOCCER-EURO/GERMANY-BIERHOFF
(TV, PIX), expect by 0900, by Karolos Grohmann 350 words)
- -
LVIV - Portugal coach Paolo Bento holds news conference
(1315 GMT) ahead of their second Group B game against Denmark on
Wednesday. (SOCCER-EURO/PORTUGAL (PIX), expect by 1730, by David
Ljunggren, 400 words)
- -
LVIV - Denmark coach Morten Olsen holds a news conference
(1515 GMT) ahead of their Group B game against Portugal on
Wednesday. (SOCCER-EURO/DENMARK (PIX), TV, expect by 1930, by
David Ljunggren, 400 words)
- -
KHARKIV - When Netherlands play Germany the match always has
extra spice but their Group B encounter on Wednesday is about
much more than regional rivalry after the Dutch began with a
surprise defeat by Denmark. (SOCCER-EURO/NETHERLANDS (PREVIEW),
pix, moving at 0100, by Simon Evans, 500 words)
- -
LVIV - Denmark are confident they can continue a good run of
results against Portugal and shut down dangerman Cristiano
Ronaldo when the sides meet on Wednesday in their second Euro
2012 game in Group B. (SOCCER-EURO/DENMARK (PREVIEW), pix,
moving at 0100, by David Ljunggren, 500 words)
- - - -
Group C
GNIEWINO, Poland - Spain's Sergio Busquets and Javi Martinez
hold a news conference at the world and European champions
training base ahead of Thursday's Group C match against Ireland.
(SOCCER-EURO/SPAIN, expect by 1200, pix, by Iain Rogers, 400
words)
- -
KRAKOW, Poland - Two Italy players speak to the media ahead
of their next Group C game against Croatia on Thursday with
striker Mario Balotelli fretting over his place.
(SOCCER-EURO/ITALY, expect by 1600, by Mark Meadows, 400 words)
- - - -
Group D
KIEV - France's over-cautious approach against England in
their opening Group D game on Monday ruined their chances of
securing a first victory in a major championship since 2006.
(SOCCER-EURO/FRANCE, pix, expect by 0900, by Julien Pretot, 500
words)
(Duty editor: Ken Ferris)