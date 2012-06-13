June 13 Reuters Euro 2012 schedule at 0001 GMT
on Wednesday (times GMT):
Group B
Denmark v Portugal in Lviv (1600)
LVIV - Talented Portugal are struggling after defeat by
Germany, gritty Denmark are flying after beating the Dutch so
their Group B clash promises to be intriguing.
LVIV

Netherlands v Germany in Kharkiv (1845)
KHARKIV - Netherlands are desperate for three points after
an opening loss but could hardly face more difficult opponents
than old rivals Germany.

Group C
GDYNIA - Spain's sizeable Barcelona contingent may be
forgiven for feeling a sense of deja vu when they face Ireland
on Thursday in their second Group C match at Euro 2012.
GDYNIA

KRAKOW - In another life, Mario Balotelli and Antonio
Cassano could have been Italy's leading comedy double act but
their attacking partnership is under threat ahead of the Group C
clash with Croatia on Thursday.

POZNAN - Italy coach Cesare Prandelli and midfielder Andrea
Pirlo speak to the media before training on the eve of their
Group C clash with Croatia.

GDANSK - Spain coach Vicente del Bosque and players Cesc
Fabregas, Xabi Alonso and Jordi Alba hold a news conference at
the stadium in Gdansk previewing Thursday's Group C match
against Ireland.

GDANSK - Ireland coach Giovanni Trapattoni and striker
Robbie Keane hold a news conference before Thursday's Group C
match against holders Spain.

Group D
KRAKOW, Poland - One of the England squad holds a news
conference as Roy Hodgson's side continue their build-up to the
Group D game against Sweden on Friday.

KIEV - Ukraine coach Oleg Blokhin holds a news conference
before the co-hosts take on France in Group D on Friday.
before the co-hosts take on France in Group D on Friday.

KIEV - Sweden hold a public training session at the
Lebanovsky stadium before they face England in Group D on
Friday.

