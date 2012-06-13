June 13 Reuters Euro 2012 schedule at 0001 GMT on Wednesday (times GMT):

Group B

Denmark v Portugal in Lviv (1600)

LVIV - Talented Portugal are struggling after defeat by Germany, gritty Denmark are flying after beating the Dutch so their Group B clash promises to be intriguing. (SOCCER-EURO/LVIV, pix, expect by 1750, by David Ljunggren, 500 words)

Netherlands v Germany in Kharkiv (1845)

KHARKIV - Netherlands are desperate for three points after an opening loss but could hardly face more difficult opponents than old rivals Germany. (SOCCER-EURO/DUTCH, pix, expect by 2035, by Simon Evans and Karolos Grohmann, 500 words)

Group C

GDYNIA - Spain's sizeable Barcelona contingent may be forgiven for feeling a sense of deja vu when they face Ireland on Thursday in their second Group C match at Euro 2012. (SOCCER-EURO/IRELAND (PREVIEW), pix, moving at 0100, by Martyn Herman, 500 words)

KRAKOW - In another life, Mario Balotelli and Antonio Cassano could have been Italy's leading comedy double act but their attacking partnership is under threat ahead of the Group C clash with Croatia on Thursday. (SOCCER-EURO/ITALY (PREVIEW), pix, moving at 0100, by Mark Meadows, 500 words)

POZNAN - Italy coach Cesare Prandelli and midfielder Andrea Pirlo speak to the media before training on the eve of their Group C clash with Croatia. (SOCCER-EURO/ITALY, pix, expect by 2000, 400 words)

GDANSK - Spain coach Vicente del Bosque and players Cesc Fabregas, Xabi Alonso and Jordi Alba hold a news conference at the stadium in Gdansk previewing Thursday's Group C match against Ireland. (SOCCER-EURO/SPAIN, expect by 1900, pix, TV, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)

GDANSK - Ireland coach Giovanni Trapattoni and striker Robbie Keane hold a news conference before Thursday's Group C match against holders Spain. (SOCCER-EURO/IRELAND expect by 1900, pix, TV, by Martyn Herman, 350 words)

Group D

KRAKOW, Poland - One of the England squad holds a news conference as Roy Hodgson's side continue their build-up to the Group D game against Sweden on Friday. (SOCCER-EURO/ENGLAND, pix, expect by 1530, 400 words)

KIEV - Ukraine coach Oleg Blokhin holds a news conference before the co-hosts take on France in Group D on Friday. (SOCCER-EURO/UKRAINE, PIX, expect by 1700 GMT, by Igor Nitsak and Julien Pretot, 400 words)

KIEV - Sweden hold a public training session at the Lebanovsky stadium before they face England in Group D on Friday. (SOCCER-EURO/SWEDEN, pix, expect by 1230 GMT, by Philip O'Connor, 350 words) (Duty editor: Ken Ferris)