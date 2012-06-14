June 14 Reuters Euro 2012 schedule at 0001 GMT on Thursday (times GMT):

- -

Group C

Italy v Croatia, Poznan (1600)

POZNAN - Italy take on Croatia with both teams having put in impressive performances in the Group C openers with the Italians holding Spain and the Croatians beating Ireland. (SOCCER-EURO/ITALY, pix, expect by 1800, by Brian Homewood, 500 words)

- -

Spain v Ireland, Gdansk (1845)

GDANSK - All eyes will be on Spain's team sheet when they face Ireland to see if Vicente del Bosque fields a striker with the two Fernandos - Torres and Llorente - among his opitions.(SOCCER-EURO/SPAIN, pix, expect by 2035, 500 words)

- - - -

Group D

KIEV - England manager Roy Hodgson holds a news conference on the eve of the Group D clash against Sweden. (SOCCER-EURO/ENGLAND, pix, tv, expect by 1730, by Julien Pretot, 500 words)

- -

KIEV - Sweden coach Erik Hamren and midfielder Sebastian Larsson holds a news conference followed by open training. (SOCCER-EURO/SWEDEN, expect from 1615, by Philip O'Connor, 500 words)

- -

KRAKOW - Roy Hodgson may wonder if he is looking into a footballing mirror in Kiev on Friday when he travels back to the future as England meet Sweden in their Euro 2012 Group D clash. (SOCCER-EURO/SWEDEN (PREVIEW), pix, By Timothy Collings, 500 words)

- -

KIEV - France's 22-match unbeaten run will count for nothing on Friday when they will face similar challenges as they did against England in a Euro 2012 Group D clash against red-hot Ukraine in Donetsk. (SOCCER-EURO/FRANCE, pix, by Julien Pretot, 500 words)

- - - -

Group B

KRAKOW, Poland - Netherlands hold an open training session after their defeat by Germany on Wednesday. (SOCCER-EURO/DUTCH, expect by 1800, by Mark Meadows, 200 words)

- - - - (Duty editor: Ken Ferris)