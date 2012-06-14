June 14 Reuters Euro 2012 schedule at 0001 GMT
on Thursday (times GMT):
Group C
Italy v Croatia, Poznan (1600)
POZNAN - Italy take on Croatia with both teams having put in
impressive performances in the Group C openers with the Italians
holding Spain and the Croatians beating Ireland.
(SOCCER-EURO/ITALY, pix, expect by 1800, by Brian Homewood, 500
words)
Spain v Ireland, Gdansk (1845)
GDANSK - All eyes will be on Spain's team sheet when they
face Ireland to see if Vicente del Bosque fields a striker with
the two Fernandos - Torres and Llorente - among his
opitions.(SOCCER-EURO/SPAIN, pix, expect by 2035, 500 words)
Group D
KIEV - England manager Roy Hodgson holds a news conference
on the eve of the Group D clash against Sweden.
(SOCCER-EURO/ENGLAND, pix, tv, expect by 1730, by Julien Pretot,
500 words)
KIEV - Sweden coach Erik Hamren and midfielder Sebastian
Larsson holds a news conference followed by open training.
(SOCCER-EURO/SWEDEN, expect from 1615, by Philip O'Connor, 500
words)
KRAKOW - Roy Hodgson may wonder if he is looking into a
footballing mirror in Kiev on Friday when he travels back to the
future as England meet Sweden in their Euro 2012 Group D clash.
(SOCCER-EURO/SWEDEN (PREVIEW), pix, By Timothy Collings, 500
words)
KIEV - France's 22-match unbeaten run will count for nothing
on Friday when they will face similar challenges as they did
against England in a Euro 2012 Group D clash against red-hot
Ukraine in Donetsk. (SOCCER-EURO/FRANCE, pix, by Julien Pretot,
500 words)
Group B
KRAKOW, Poland - Netherlands hold an open training session
after their defeat by Germany on Wednesday. (SOCCER-EURO/DUTCH,
expect by 1800, by Mark Meadows, 200 words)
