June 15 Reuters Euro 2012 schedule at 0001 GMT on Saturday (times GMT):

Group A

Czech Republic v Poland, Wroclaw (1845)

WROCLAW - Co-hosts Poland must beat the Czech Republic in their Group A clash to reach the quarter-finals while their opponents could go through with a draw.

Greece v Russia, Warsaw (1845)

WARSAW - Russia need a draw against Greece in Group A to guarantee a quarter-final spot while the Greeks can forget about repeating their 2004 triumph unless they win.

Group C

GNIEWINO, Poland - Spain players Alvaro Negredo and Raul Albiol hold a news conference at the world and European champions' training base.

KRAKOW, Poland - Two Italy players hold a news conference.

Group B

KHARKIV - Netherlands coach Bert van Marwijk holds a news conference ahead of Sunday's Group B clash with Portugal.

KHARKIV - Portugal coach Paulo Bento holds a news conference before Sunday's group B match against Netherlands.

KHARKIV - Portugal and the Netherlands shared 16 yellow cards and four reds in their last competitive match and there are plenty more reasons that make their decisive Euro 2012 Group B match on Sunday a powder keg.

GDANSK - Germany winger Lukas Podolski could win his 100th cap when the Euro 2012 Group B leaders take on Denmark on Sunday but he must be more effective up front as they bid to seal a quarter-final spot.

LVIV - Danish coach Morten Olsen holds news conference at 1915 local (1615 GMT) ahead of his side's final Group B game against Germany

LVIV - German coach Joachim Loew holds news conference at 1715 local (1415 GMT) ahead of his side's final Group B game against Denmark

Group D

KIEV - Eliminated Sweden hold a public training session as they lick their wounds following a 3-2 defeat against England.