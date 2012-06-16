June 15 Reuters Euro 2012 schedule at 0001 GMT
on Saturday (times GMT):
Group A
Czech Republic v Poland, Wroclaw (1845)
WROCLAW - Co-hosts Poland must beat the Czech Republic in
their Group A clash to reach the quarter-finals while their
opponents could go through with a draw. (SOCCER-EURO/CZECH, pix,
expect from 2035, by Mark Meadows, Patrick Graham and Michael
Kahn, 600 words)
- -
Greece v Russia, Warsaw (1845)
WARSAW - Russia need a draw against Greece in Group A to
guarantee a quarter-final spot while the Greeks can forget about
repeating their 2004 triumph unless they win.
(SOCCER-EURO/GREECE, pix, expect from 2035, by Justin Palmer,
Alexandra Hudson and Chris Borowski, 600 words)
- - - -
Group C
GNIEWINO, Poland - Spain players Alvaro Negredo and Raul
Albiol hold a news conference at the world and European
champions' training base. (SOCCER-EURO/SPAIN expect by 1200,
pix, TV, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)
- -
KRAKOW, Poland - Two Italy players hold a news conference.
(SOCCER-EURO/ITALY, expect by 1700, by Tim Collings, 400 words)
- - - -
Group B
KHARKIV - Netherlands coach Bert van Marwijk holds a news
conference ahead of Sunday's Group B clash with Portugal.
(SOCCER-EURO/DUTCH, pix, by Simon Evans, 400 words)
- -
KHARKIV - Portugal coach Paulo Bento holds a news conference
before Sunday's group B match against Netherlands.
(SOCCER-EURO/, pix, by Simon Evans, 500 words)
- -
KHARKIV - Portugal and the Netherlands shared 16 yellow
cards and four reds in their last competitive match and there
are plenty more reasons that make their decisive Euro 2012 Group
B match on Sunday a powder keg. (SOCCER-EURO/PORTUGAL (PREVIEW),
pix, moving at 0200, by Brian Homewood, 500 words)
- -
GDANSK - Germany winger Lukas Podolski could win his 100th
cap when the Euro 2012 Group B leaders take on Denmark on Sunday
but he must be more effective up front as they bid to seal a
quarter-final spot. (SOCCER-EURO/DENMARK (PREVIEW), pix, moving
at 0200, by Karolos Grohmann, 500 words)
- -
LVIV - Danish coach Morten Olsen holds news conference at
1915 local (1615 GMT) ahead of his side's final Group B game
against Germany (SOCCER-EURO/DENMARK (PIX, TV), expect by 1730,
by David Ljunggren, 400 words)
- -
LVIV - German coach Joachim Loew holds news conference at
1715 local (1415 GMT) ahead of his side's final Group B game
against Denmark (SOCCER-EURO/GERMANY (PIX, TV), expect by 1530,
by David Ljunggren, 400 words)
- - - -
Group D
KIEV - Eliminated Sweden hold a public training session as
they lick their wounds following a 3-2 defeat against England.
(SOCCER-EURO/SWEDEN, pix, expect by 1300, by Philip O'Connor and
Julien Pretot, 400 words)
(Duty editor: Ken Ferris)