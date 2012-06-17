June 17 Reuters Euro 2012 schedule at 0001 GMT on Sunday (times GMT):

Group B

KHARKIV - Netherlands must win by a two-goal margin and hope Germany beat Denmark in their Group B game while a victory or possibly even a draw for Portugal could put them into the quarter-finals. (SOCCER-EURO/PORTUGAL, pix, by Mike Collett, 500 words)

LVIV - Germany need at least a draw to guarantee a place in the last eight while Denmark will progress if they win but things will get complicated if Germany lose and Portugal beat Netherlands. (SOCCER-EURO/DENMARK, pix, by David Ljunggren, 500 words)

Group C

GDANSK - Spain coach Vicente del Bosque and players hold a news conference previewing the title holders' Group C match against Croatia. (SOCCER-EURO/SPAIN expect by 1900, pix, TV, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)

GDANSK - Croatia coach Slaven Bilic and players hold a news conference before Monday's final Group C match against European champions Spain. (SOCCER-EURO/CROATIA, pix, TV, by Martyn Herman, 400 words)

POZNAN - Italy coach Cesare Prandelli and players hold a news conference before Monday's final Group C match against Ireland. (SOCCER-EURO/ITALY, pix, TV, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

POZNAN - Ireland coach Giovanni Trapattoni and players hold a news conference before Monday's final Group C match against Italy (SOCCER-EURO/ITALY, pix, TV, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

Group D

KIEV - France have succeeded where Spain failed in their opening Euro 2012 game by showing it is possible to play successfully without a proper striker. (SOCCER-EURO/FRANCE, expect by 1400, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

