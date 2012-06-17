June 17 Reuters Euro 2012 schedule at 0001 GMT
on Sunday (times GMT):
Group B
KHARKIV - Netherlands must win by a two-goal margin and hope
Germany beat Denmark in their Group B game while a victory or
possibly even a draw for Portugal could put them into the
quarter-finals. (SOCCER-EURO/PORTUGAL, pix, by Mike Collett, 500
words)
LVIV - Germany need at least a draw to guarantee a place in
the last eight while Denmark will progress if they win but
things will get complicated if Germany lose and Portugal beat
Netherlands. (SOCCER-EURO/DENMARK, pix, by David Ljunggren, 500
words)
- - - -
Group C
GDANSK - Spain coach Vicente del Bosque and players hold a
news conference previewing the title holders' Group C match
against Croatia. (SOCCER-EURO/SPAIN expect by 1900, pix, TV, by
Iain Rogers, 400 words)
GDANSK - Croatia coach Slaven Bilic and players hold a news
conference before Monday's final Group C match against European
champions Spain. (SOCCER-EURO/CROATIA, pix, TV, by Martyn
Herman, 400 words)
POZNAN - Italy coach Cesare Prandelli and players hold a
news conference before Monday's final Group C match against
Ireland. (SOCCER-EURO/ITALY, pix, TV, by Brian Homewood, 400
words)
POZNAN - Ireland coach Giovanni Trapattoni and players hold
a news conference before Monday's final Group C match against
Italy (SOCCER-EURO/ITALY, pix, TV, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)
- - - -
Group D
KIEV - France have succeeded where Spain failed in their
opening Euro 2012 game by showing it is possible to play
successfully without a proper striker. (SOCCER-EURO/FRANCE,
expect by 1400, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)
- -
(Duty editor: Ken Ferris)