June 18 Reuters Euro 2012 schedule at 0001 GMT on Monday (times GMT):

Group C

Croatia v Spain, Gdansk (1845)

GDANSK - Group C pacesetters Spain and Croatia, who have four points, will both progress if Italy fail to beat Ireland. (SOCCER-EURO/CROATIA, pix, by Iain Rogers, Karolos Grohmann and Martyn Herman, 500 words)

- -

Italy v Ireland (1845)

POZNAN - Italy must beat Group C whipping boys Ireland and hope Croatia or Spain win so they qualify for the quarter-finals. (SOCCER-EURO/ITALY, pix, by Brian Homewood, 500 words)

- - - -

Group D

KIEV - France face a dilemma ahead of a game they can probably afford to lose when they play eliminated Sweden in their final Group D match on Tuesday. (SOCCER-EURO/SWEDEN (PREVIEW), pix, moving at 0100, by Julien Pretot, 600 words)

- -

KRAKOW - England striker Wayne Rooney is set to feature at Euro 2012 for the first time on Tuesday but co-hosts Ukraine may be missing talisman Andriy Shevchenko. (SOCCER-EURO/ENGLAND (PREVIEW), pix, moving at 0100, by Timothy Collings, 600 words)

- -

KIEV - France coach Laurent Blanc holds a news conference ahead of their final Group D game against Sweden. (SOCCER-EURO/FRANCE, pix, TV, expect by 1745, by Julien Pretot, 450 words)

- -

KIEV - Sweden coach Erik Hamren and midfielder Kim Kallstrom hold a news conference before they play France in Group D, having already been eliminated. (SOCCER-EURO/SWEDEN, pix, TV, expect by 1530, by Philip O'Connor, 300 words)

- -

DONETSK - England coach Roy Hodgson holds a news conference ahead of their final Group D match against Ukraine at the Donbass Arena while the team do a tour of the pitch. (SOCCER-EURO/ENGLAND, pix, by Tim Collings, 400 words)

- - - -

Group B

GDANSK - A young Germany side notched their third straight victory at the Euros on the back of a perfect 10 qualifying wins and are among the favourites for the Euro 2012 title. (SOCCER-EURO/GERMANY, expect by 1100, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words) (Duty editor: Ken Ferris)