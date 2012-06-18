June 18 Reuters Euro 2012 schedule at 0001 GMT
on Monday (times GMT):
Group C
Croatia v Spain, Gdansk (1845)
GDANSK - Group C pacesetters Spain and Croatia, who have
four points, will both progress if Italy fail to beat Ireland.
(SOCCER-EURO/CROATIA, pix, by Iain Rogers, Karolos Grohmann and
Martyn Herman, 500 words)
Italy v Ireland (1845)
POZNAN - Italy must beat Group C whipping boys Ireland and
hope Croatia or Spain win so they qualify for the
quarter-finals. (SOCCER-EURO/ITALY, pix, by Brian Homewood, 500
words)
Group D
KIEV - France face a dilemma ahead of a game they can
probably afford to lose when they play eliminated Sweden in
their final Group D match on Tuesday. (SOCCER-EURO/SWEDEN
(PREVIEW), pix, moving at 0100, by Julien Pretot, 600 words)
KRAKOW - England striker Wayne Rooney is set to feature at
Euro 2012 for the first time on Tuesday but co-hosts Ukraine may
be missing talisman Andriy Shevchenko. (SOCCER-EURO/ENGLAND
(PREVIEW), pix, moving at 0100, by Timothy Collings, 600 words)
KIEV - France coach Laurent Blanc holds a news conference
ahead of their final Group D game against Sweden.
(SOCCER-EURO/FRANCE, pix, TV, expect by 1745, by Julien Pretot,
450 words)
KIEV - Sweden coach Erik Hamren and midfielder Kim Kallstrom
hold a news conference before they play France in Group D,
having already been eliminated. (SOCCER-EURO/SWEDEN, pix, TV,
expect by 1530, by Philip O'Connor, 300 words)
DONETSK - England coach Roy Hodgson holds a news conference
ahead of their final Group D match against Ukraine at the
Donbass Arena while the team do a tour of the pitch.
(SOCCER-EURO/ENGLAND, pix, by Tim Collings, 400 words)
Group B
GDANSK - A young Germany side notched their third straight
victory at the Euros on the back of a perfect 10 qualifying wins
and are among the favourites for the Euro 2012 title.
(SOCCER-EURO/GERMANY, expect by 1100, by Karolos Grohmann, 400
words)
