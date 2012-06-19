June 19 Reuters Euro 2012 schedule at 0001 GMT
on Tuesday (times GMT):
Group D
England v Ukraine in Donetsk (1845)
DONETSK - The Donetsk jinx hanging over Ukraine will be
forgotten if the co-hosts can beat England at the Donbass Arena
where they have never won in four attempts(SOCCER-EURO/ENGLAND,
- -
- -
Sweden v France in Kiev (1845)
KIEV - France seek to qualify from the group stage in a
major championship for the first time since 2006 when they take
on already eliminated Sweden.

- - - -
- - - -
News conferences
GDANSK - Germany coach Joachim Loew and defender Holger
Badstuber outline their team's gameplan ahead of their
quarter-final against Greece later this week.


