June 19 Reuters Euro 2012 schedule at 0001 GMT on Tuesday (times GMT):

Group D

England v Ukraine in Donetsk (1845)

DONETSK - The Donetsk jinx hanging over Ukraine will be forgotten if the co-hosts can beat England at the Donbass Arena where they have never won in four attempts(SOCCER-EURO/ENGLAND, pix, expect by 2035, by Simon Evans and Mike Collett, 500 words)

- -

Sweden v France in Kiev (1845)

KIEV - France seek to qualify from the group stage in a major championship for the first time since 2006 when they take on already eliminated Sweden. (SOCCER-EURO/SWEDEN, pix, TV, expect by 2035, by Julien Pretot, Philip O'Connor, Igor Nitzak and Richard Balmforth, 600 words)

- - - -

News conferences

GDANSK - Germany coach Joachim Loew and defender Holger Badstuber outline their team's gameplan ahead of their quarter-final against Greece later this week. (SOCCER-EURO/GERMANY (PIX, TV), expect by 1330, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words) (Duty editor: Ken Ferris)