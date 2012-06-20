June 20 Reuters Euro 2012 schedule at 0001 GMT on Wednesday (times GMT):

GNIEWINO, Poland - Spain winger Jesus Navas and reserve goalkeeper Victor Valdes hold a news conference at the world and European champions' training base. (SOCCER-EURO/SPAIN expect by 1200, pix, TV, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)

- -

GDANSK - Germany midfielders Sami Khedira and Thomas Mueller hold a news conference ahead of their team's quarter-final against Greece. (SOCCER-EURO/GERMANY (PIX, TV), expect by 1300, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

- -

KRAKOW, Poland - Italy's Daniele De Rossi and Alessandro Diamanti speak to the media as they prepare for Sunday's quarter-final against England. (SOCCER-EURO/ITALY, pix, tv, expect by 1700, by Mark Meadows, 400 words)

- -

WARSAW - Czech Republic coach Michal Bilek speaks to the media ahead of his side's quarter-final against Portugal on Thursday. (SOCCER-EURO/CZECH, pix, expect by 1700, by Justin Palmer, 400 words)

- -

WARSAW - Portugal coach Paulo Bento holds a news conference ahead of Thursday's first Euro 2012 last eight clash at the National Stadium. (SOCCER-EURO/PORTUGAL, pix, expect by 1900, by Justin Palmer, 400 words)

- -

WARSAW - The Euro 2012 referees committee holds a news conference to discuss major incidents so far at the tournament before the knockout stages begin on Thursday. (SOCCER-EURO/REFEREES, by Patrick Graham, 400 words) (Duty editor: Ken Ferris)