June 21 Reuters Euro 2012 schedule at 0001 GMT on Thursday (times GMT):

Quarter-final

Czech Republic v Portugal, Warsaw (1845)

WARSAW - The Czech Republic and Portugal contest the first quarter-final of an action-packed Euro 2012 at the National Stadium. (SOCCER-EURO/CZECH, pix, by Justin Palmer, Mitch Phillips, Ed Osmond and Patrick Graham, expect first take by 2035, 500 words)

- -

GDANSK - Germany are planning to bide their time and eventually wear down defensive-minded Greece when they meet in the Euro 2012 quarter-finals on Friday. (SOCCER-EURO/GERMANY (PREVIEW), moving at 0100, by Karolos Grohmann, 500 words)

- -

GDANSK - Germany coach Joachim Loew and keeper Manuel Neuer attend a news conference at the stadium a day before their quarter-final match against Greece. (SOCCER-EURO/GERMANY, pix, tv, expect by 1600, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

- -

GNIEWINO, Poland - Spain train at their Euro 2012 base with defenders Javi Martinez and Juanfran holding a news conference ahead of the world and European champions' quarter-final against France on Saturday. (SOCCER-EURO/SPAIN, pix, tv, expect by 1200, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)

- -

KRAKOW, Poland - Italy's Ignazio Abate and Leonardo Bonucci speak to the media as they up their preparations for the quarter-final against England on Sunday (SOCCER-EURO/ITALY, expect by 1700, by Mark Meadows, 400 words)

- -

KRAKOW, Poland - Two England players hold a news conference as they build up to the game against Italy (SOCCER-EURO/ENGLAND, expect by 1600, by Tim Collings, 400 words) (Duty editor: Ken Ferris)