June 22 Reuters Euro 2012 schedule at 0001 GMT on Friday (times GMT):

Quarter-final

Germany v Greece, Gdansk (1845)

GDANSK - Germany and Greece clash in the second Euro 2012 quarter-final with the winner facing either England or Italy in Warsaw for a berth in the Kiev final. (SOCCER-EURO/GERMANY, pix, by Iain Rogers, Karolos Grohmann, Martyn Herman and Alex Hudson, expect first take by 2035, 500 words)

- -

GNIEWINO, Poland - Spain must beat France in a competitive match for the first time to reach the semi-finals and the latest French squabbling can only have boosted their chances of finally vanquishing Les Bleus in a major tournament. (SOCCER-EURO/SPAIN (PREVIEW), moving at 0100, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)

- -

DONETSK - Spain coach Vicente del Bosque and players Sergio Ramos, Sergio Busquets and Juan Mata hold a news conference previewing the world and European champions' quarter-final against France. (SOCCER-EURO/SPAIN, expect by 1900, pix, TV, 400 words)

- -

KRAKOW, Poland - Italy's goalkeepers speak to the media ahead of Sunday's last-eight clash with England. (SOCCER-EURO/ITALY, pix, TV, expect by 1700, by Mark Meadows) (Duty editor: Ken Ferris)