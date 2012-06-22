June 22 Reuters Euro 2012 schedule at 0001 GMT
on Friday (times GMT):
Quarter-final
Germany v Greece, Gdansk (1845)
GDANSK - Germany and Greece clash in the second Euro 2012
quarter-final with the winner facing either England or Italy in
Warsaw for a berth in the Kiev final. (SOCCER-EURO/GERMANY, pix,
by Iain Rogers, Karolos Grohmann, Martyn Herman and Alex Hudson,
expect first take by 2035, 500 words)
- -
GNIEWINO, Poland - Spain must beat France in a competitive
match for the first time to reach the semi-finals and the latest
French squabbling can only have boosted their chances of finally
vanquishing Les Bleus in a major tournament. (SOCCER-EURO/SPAIN
(PREVIEW), moving at 0100, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)
- -
DONETSK - Spain coach Vicente del Bosque and players Sergio
Ramos, Sergio Busquets and Juan Mata hold a news conference
previewing the world and European champions' quarter-final
against France. (SOCCER-EURO/SPAIN, expect by 1900, pix, TV, 400
words)
- -
KRAKOW, Poland - Italy's goalkeepers speak to the media
ahead of Sunday's last-eight clash with England.
(SOCCER-EURO/ITALY, pix, TV, expect by 1700, by Mark Meadows)
(Duty editor: Ken Ferris)