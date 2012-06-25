June 25 Reuters Euro 2012 schedule at 0001 GMT on Monday (times GMT):

Rest day, semi-finals on June 27/28

KRAKOW, Poland - Italy felt they overwhelmingly deserved to get past England on Sunday but know their finishing must improve if they are to have any chance of beating Germany in the semi-finals. (SOCCER-EURO/ITALY, expect by 1100, by Mark Meadows, 400 words)

- -

KRAKOW - Another penalty shootout loss for England at a big tournament following a largely lacklustre performance will have manager Roy Hodgson thinking about how he can return the nation to the highs of the 1960s. (SOCCER-EURO/ENGLAND, pix, expect by 1200, by Tim Collings, 500 words)

- -

NIEWINO, Poland - Spain's Cesc Fabregas and Xabi Alonso hold a news conference previewing Wednesday's semi-final clash with Portugal at the world and European champions' training base. (SOCCER-EURO/SPAIN, pix, TV, expect by 1200, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)

- -

Germany's Mesut Ozil and a member of the coaching staff hold a news conference ahead of Thursday's semi-final against Italy in Warsaw. (SOCCER-EURO/GERMANY, pix, expect by 1330, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

- -

A member of the Portugal squad speaks to media ahead of Wednesday's semi-final against Spain in Donetsk. (SOCCER-EURO/PORTUGAL, pix, expect by 1400, 400 words) (Duty editor: Ken Ferris)