June 25 Reuters Euro 2012 schedule at 0001 GMT
on Monday (times GMT):
Rest day, semi-finals on June 27/28
KRAKOW, Poland - Italy felt they overwhelmingly deserved to
get past England on Sunday but know their finishing must improve
if they are to have any chance of beating Germany in the
semi-finals. (SOCCER-EURO/ITALY, expect by 1100, by Mark
Meadows, 400 words)
- -
KRAKOW - Another penalty shootout loss for England at a big
tournament following a largely lacklustre performance will have
manager Roy Hodgson thinking about how he can return the nation
to the highs of the 1960s. (SOCCER-EURO/ENGLAND, pix, expect by
1200, by Tim Collings, 500 words)
- -
NIEWINO, Poland - Spain's Cesc Fabregas and Xabi Alonso hold
a news conference previewing Wednesday's semi-final clash with
Portugal at the world and European champions' training base.
(SOCCER-EURO/SPAIN, pix, TV, expect by 1200, by Iain Rogers, 400
words)
- -
Germany's Mesut Ozil and a member of the coaching staff hold
a news conference ahead of Thursday's semi-final against Italy
in Warsaw. (SOCCER-EURO/GERMANY, pix, expect by 1330, by Karolos
Grohmann, 400 words)
- -
A member of the Portugal squad speaks to media ahead of
Wednesday's semi-final against Spain in Donetsk.
(SOCCER-EURO/PORTUGAL, pix, expect by 1400, 400 words)
(Duty editor: Ken Ferris)