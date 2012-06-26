June 26 Reuters Euro 2012 schedule at 0001 GMT on Tuesday (times GMT):

Rest day, semi-finals on June 27/28

GNIEWINO - Spain captain and goalkeeper Iker Casillas can achieve something no other player has managed in international football in Wednesday's Euro 2012 semi-final against Portugal -reach the mark of 100 victories. (SOCCER-EURO/SPAIN (PREVIEW), pix, moving at 0100, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)

- -

KRAKOW, Poland - Italy continue their build-up to their semi-final against Germany with Giorgio Chiellini hoping to prove his full fitness in training and make himself available for the game. (SOCCER-EURO/ITALY, pix, tv, expect by 1700, by Mark Meadows, 400 words)

- -

GDANSK - Germany coach Joachim Loew and veteran striker Miroslav Klose, 34, hold a news conference a day before their departure to Warsaw for their Euro 2012 semi-final against Italy on Thursday. (SOCCER-EURO/GERMANY (PIX, TV), expect by 1330, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

- -

DONETSK - Portugal coach Paulo Bento and one of his 23-man squad hold a news conference in the Donbass Arena before a training session ahead of their semi-final against Spain on Wednesday. (SOCCER-EURO/PORTUGAL, pix, expect by 1900, 400 words) (Duty editor: Ken Ferris)