June 28 Reuters Euro 2012 schedule on Thursday:

Second semi-final, Germany v Italy, Warsaw (1845)

WARSAW - Germany, who have never beaten Italy at a major championship, need to stop mercurial playmaker Andrea Pirlo if they are to advance to Sunday's final against holders Spain. (SOCCER-EURO/GERMANY, pix, expect from 2035, by Justin Palmer, Patrick Graham, Tom Pilcher and Alex Hudson, 500 words)

GNIEWINO, Poland - After dispatching Portugal on penalties in Wednesday's semi-final, Spain can become the first nation to win back-to-back European titles with a World Cup in between in Sunday's showpiece game against Germany or Italy. (SOCCER-EURO/SPAIN, expect by 1200, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)

DONETSK - After reaching their third semi-final in four European championships Portugal again depart empty-handed after their loss on penalties to neighbours Spain. (SOCCER-EURO/PORTUGAL, pix, expect by 1200, by Mike Collett, 500 words) (Duty editor: Ken Ferris)