June 28 Reuters Euro 2012 schedule at 0001 GMT
on Thursday (times GMT):
Second semi-final, Germany v Italy, Warsaw (1845)
WARSAW - Germany, who have never beaten Italy at a major
championship, need to stop mercurial playmaker Andrea Pirlo if
they are to advance to Sunday's final against holders Spain.
(SOCCER-EURO/GERMANY, pix
Patrick Graham, Tom Pilcher and Alex Hudson, 500 words)
- -
GNIEWINO, Poland - After dispatching Portugal on penalties
in Wednesday's semi-final, Spain can become the first nation to
win back-to-back European titles with a World Cup in between in
Sunday's showpiece game against Germany or Italy.
(SOCCER-EURO/SPAIN
- -
DONETSK - After reaching their third semi-final in four
European championships Portugal again depart empty-handed after
their loss on penalties to neighbours Spain.
(SOCCER-EURO/PORTUGAL, pix
words)
