July 1 Reuters Euro 2012 schedule at 0001 GMT on Sunday (times GMT):

Euro 2012 final

Spain v Italy, Kiev (1845)

KIEV - Spain seek to become the first team to win three major titles in a row when they face Italy in the Euro 2012 final. (SOCCER-EURO/SPAIN, pix, expect from 2035, by Mitch Phillips, Mike Collett, Simon Evans and Iain Rogers, 500 words)

KIEV - Spain have not managed an outright win against Italy in seven major tournament meetings, suggesting the holders will have their work cut out to join the pantheon of soccer's great teams by winning the Euro 2012 final. (SOCCER-EURO/SUNDAY, pix, moving at 0100, 300 words) (Duty editor: Ken Ferris)