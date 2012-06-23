June 23 Reuters Euro 2012 schedule at 0830 GMT on Saturday (times GMT):

Quarter-final

Spain v France, Donetsk (1845)

DONETSK - Holders Spain must beat France for the first time in a competitive match to reach the semi-finals where Portugal will await in Donetsk. (SOCCER-EURO/SPAIN, pix, by Simon Evans and Julien Pretot, expect first take by 2035, 500 words)

- -

KRAKOW, Poland - England and Italy, two teams packed with experience but spiced by youth and some volatility, meet in Kiev on Sunday in probably the most intriguing of the quarter-finals. (SOCCER-EURO/ENGLAND (PREVIEW), moving at 0100, by Timothy Collings, 500 words)

- -

KIEV - England and Italy hold news conferences ahead of their quarter-final on Sunday. (SOCCER-EURO/ENGLAND, SOCCER-EURO/ITALY, pix, expect England from 1730 and Italy from 1845, by Phil O'Connor and Mike Collett, 500 words)

- -

GDANSK - Goalscorer Marco Reus and Andre Schuerrle, who got his first start in a much-changed Germany lineup in their win over Greece in the quarter-finals, attend a news conference at their training camp. (SOCCER-EURO/GERMANY, pix, TV, expect by 1330, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words) (Duty editor: Ken Ferris)