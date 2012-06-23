June 23 Reuters Euro 2012 schedule at 0830 GMT
on Saturday (times GMT):
Quarter-final
Spain v France, Donetsk (1845)
DONETSK - Holders Spain must beat France for the first time
in a competitive match to reach the semi-finals where Portugal
will await in Donetsk. (SOCCER-EURO/SPAIN, pix, by Simon Evans
KRAKOW, Poland - England and Italy, two teams packed with
experience but spiced by youth and some volatility, meet in Kiev
on Sunday in probably the most intriguing of the quarter-finals.
KIEV - England and Italy hold news conferences ahead of
their quarter-final on Sunday. (SOCCER-EURO/ENGLAND,
GDANSK - Goalscorer Marco Reus and Andre Schuerrle, who got
his first start in a much-changed Germany lineup in their win
over Greece in the quarter-finals, attend a news conference at
