June 11 Reuters Euro 2012 schedule at 0900 GMT
on Monday (times GMT):
Group D
France v England, Donetsk (1600)
DONETSK - France are in form while old rivals England have a
new manager and a spate of injuries as the pair kick off Group D
in Ukraine. (SOCCER-EURO/FRANCE, pix, expect by 1750, by Michael
Collett, Simon Evans and Pascal Lietout, 500 words)
- -
Ukraine v Sweden, Kiev (1845)
KIEV - Co-hosts Ukraine hope to put a troubled preparation
behind them when they take on Sweden in the second Group D game.
(SOCCER-EURO/UKRAINE, pix, expect by 2035, by Timothy Heritage,
Philip O'Connor, Igor Nitsak and Julien Pretot, 500 words)
- - - -
Group A
WARSAW - Russia coach Dick Advocaat holds a news conference
the day before his side, who thrashed the Czech Republic 4-1 in
their Euro 2012 opener, take on co-hosts Poland in their second
Group A game. (SOCCER-EURO/RUSSIA, pix, by Justin Palmer, expect
by 1830, 400 words)
- -
WROCLAW - Greece and Czech Republic coaches hold a news
conference ahead of their Group A match on Tuesday with the
focus likely to be on defensive problems and injuries.
(SOCCER-EURO/GREECE-COACHES, pix, expect by 1700 GMT, by Michael
Kahn, 350 words)
- - - -
Group B
GDANSK - Germany coach Joachim Loew and Mario Gomez, scorer
of the winning goal against Portugal, attend a news conference
at the German team base in Gdansk. (SOCCER-EURO/GERMANY (PIX,
TV, expect by 1300, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)
- - - -
Group C
KRAKOW, Poland - Italy coach Cesare Prandelli talks to
reporters after his side's battling 1-1 draw with holders Spain
on Sunday. (SOCCER-EURO/ITALY-PRANDELLI, pix, tv, expect by
1700, by Mark Meadows, 400 words)
- -
GDYNIA, Poland - Ireland coach Giovanni Trapattoni talks to
reporters after their 3-1 defeat by Croatia as his side prepare
for Thursday's clash with world and European champions Spain.
(SOCCER-EURO/IRELAND, Pix, TV, 400 words, by Martyn Herman,
expect by 1800)
- - - -
General news
WROCLAW, Poland - Interview with Wroclaw city official on
fan violence during Russia v Czech Republic match and how they
will address security measures for Tuesday's Czech game with
Greece. (SOCCER-EURO/GREECE-SECURITY, TV, copy on merit, by
Michael Kahn)
(Duty editor: Ken Ferris)