June 11 Reuters Euro 2012 schedule at 0900 GMT on Monday (times GMT):

Group D

France v England, Donetsk (1600)

DONETSK - France are in form while old rivals England have a new manager and a spate of injuries as the pair kick off Group D in Ukraine. (SOCCER-EURO/FRANCE, pix, expect by 1750, by Michael Collett, Simon Evans and Pascal Lietout, 500 words)

Ukraine v Sweden, Kiev (1845)

KIEV - Co-hosts Ukraine hope to put a troubled preparation behind them when they take on Sweden in the second Group D game. (SOCCER-EURO/UKRAINE, pix, expect by 2035, by Timothy Heritage, Philip O'Connor, Igor Nitsak and Julien Pretot, 500 words)

Group A

WARSAW - Russia coach Dick Advocaat holds a news conference the day before his side, who thrashed the Czech Republic 4-1 in their Euro 2012 opener, take on co-hosts Poland in their second Group A game. (SOCCER-EURO/RUSSIA, pix, by Justin Palmer, expect by 1830, 400 words)

WROCLAW - Greece and Czech Republic coaches hold a news conference ahead of their Group A match on Tuesday with the focus likely to be on defensive problems and injuries. (SOCCER-EURO/GREECE-COACHES, pix, expect by 1700 GMT, by Michael Kahn, 350 words)

Group B

GDANSK - Germany coach Joachim Loew and Mario Gomez, scorer of the winning goal against Portugal, attend a news conference at the German team base in Gdansk. (SOCCER-EURO/GERMANY (PIX, TV, expect by 1300, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

Group C

KRAKOW, Poland - Italy coach Cesare Prandelli talks to reporters after his side's battling 1-1 draw with holders Spain on Sunday. (SOCCER-EURO/ITALY-PRANDELLI, pix, tv, expect by 1700, by Mark Meadows, 400 words)

GDYNIA, Poland - Ireland coach Giovanni Trapattoni talks to reporters after their 3-1 defeat by Croatia as his side prepare for Thursday's clash with world and European champions Spain. (SOCCER-EURO/IRELAND, Pix, TV, 400 words, by Martyn Herman, expect by 1800)

General news

WROCLAW, Poland - Interview with Wroclaw city official on fan violence during Russia v Czech Republic match and how they will address security measures for Tuesday's Czech game with Greece. (SOCCER-EURO/GREECE-SECURITY, TV, copy on merit, by Michael Kahn) (Duty editor: Ken Ferris)