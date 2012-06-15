(makes clear Ireland news conference is in Gdinya)

June 15 Reuters Euro 2012 schedule at 1030 GMT on Friday (times GMT):

Group D

Ukraine v France, Donetsk (1600)

DONETSK - Co-hosts Ukraine will hope to ride the wave of euphoria that surged around Kiev after they beat Sweden on Monday when they take on France in Group D knowing a win will send them into the quarter-finals. (SOCCER-EURO/UKRAINE, pix, expect by 1750, by Mike Collett and Simon Evans, 600 words)

Sweden v England, Kiev (1845)

KIEV - England will hope that heart and commitment will help them keep their chances of advancing from Group D very much alive when they face Sweden at the Olympic Stadium. (SOCCER-EURO/SWEDEN, PIX, TV, expect by 2035, by Julien Pretot, Philip O'Connor, Timothy Heritage and Igor Nitsak, 600 words)

Group A

WROCLAW - Poland coach Franciszek Smuda is counting on a mix of strong defence and fluid counter-attacking in their final Group A match on Saturday against a Czech team who will be wary about not falling for the same trick twice at Euro 2012. (SOCCER-EURO/POLAND (PREVIEW), pix, moving at 0100, by Mike Kahn, 500 words)

WARSAW - Russia coach Dick Advocaat's assertion that his team have played the best football at Euro 2012 will come under the microscope when they look to seal a quarter-final place and send Greece home on Saturday. (SOCCER-EURO/RUSSIA (PREVIEW), pix, moving at 0100, by Justin Palmer, 500 words)

Group B

GDANSK - Germany forward Mario Gomez, who has notched three goals in two games in the tournament, attends a news conference alongside winger Lukas Podolski and assistant coach Hansi Flick. (SOCCER-EURO/GERMANY, PIX, TV, expect by 1230, 400 words)

Group C

KRAKOW, Poland - Italy were disappointed with their 1-1 draw with Croatia but the fact they actually went for the win late on is a promising sign for Cesare Prandelli's new breed. (SOCCER-EURO/ITALY, expect by 1100, by Mark Meadows, 400 words)

KRAKOW, Poland - Italy coach Cesare Prandelli holds a news conference as he looks ahead to the final group match with Ireland and crossing swords with their Italian coach Giovanni Trapattoni. (SOCCER-EURO/ITALY-PRANDELLI, expect by 1700, by Mark Meadows, 400 words)

GDINYA - Ireland manager Giovanni Trapattoni holds a news conference (1600) and will no doubt mull over Thursday's heavy defeat by Spain and looks forward to the final Group C match against Italy on Monday. (SOCCER-EURO/IRELAND, pix, TV, expect by 1800, 400 words)