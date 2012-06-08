(Repeats changing GMT time in headline and first para)
June 7 Reuters Euro 2012 schedule at 1115 GMT on
Friday (times GMT):
- - - -
WARSAW - Co-hosts Poland kick off Euro 2012 with a tricky
Group A clash against former European champions Greece at the
National Stadium. (SOCCER-EURO/POLAND, pix, by Justin Palmer,
Patrick Graham, Mike Collett and Alexandra Hudson, 500 words).
- -
WROCLAW - Group A favourites Russia start their campaign
against Czech Republic on the back of a 14-match unbeaten run
knowing their opponents have been struggling to score.
(SOCCER-EURO/RUSSIA, pix, by Mark Meadows and Michael Khan, 500
words)
We will also bring you sidebars, analysis and a wrapup after
the two matches.
- -
KHARKIV - Netherlands hold a news conference on the eve of
their Group B opener against Denmark after it emerged Dutch
players suffered racist abuse from the crowd at a training
session in Krakow on Wednesday. (SOCCER-EURO/NETHERLANDS, pix,
by Simon Evans, 400 words)
- -
GNIEWINO, Poland - Gerard Pique and Fernando Llorente hold a
news conference at Spain's training base. (SOCCER-EURO/SPAIN,
pix, expect by 1200, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)
- -
KRAKOW, Poland - England hold an open training session.
(SOCCER-EURO/ENGLAND, pix, tv, expect by 1200, by Tim Collings,
400 words)
- -
KRAKOW, Poland - Italy coach Cesare Prandelli must decide
whether to replace the injured Andrea Barzagli with Davide
Astori before UEFA's squad deadline (SOCCER-EURO/ITALY/, expect
by 1800, 300 words)
- -
(Duty editor: Ken Ferris)