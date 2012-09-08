CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 8 A European Commission
proposal for euro zone wide banking supervision can and should
be introduced by a January 2013 target date despite opposition
expressed by Germany, the European commissioner in charge of
regulation said on Saturday.
Michel Barnier told Reuters in an interview that the EU's
proposal envisaged centralised supervision for all euro zone
banks, large and small, though oversight of less significant,
day to day issues would remain with national authorities.
The January 2013 introduction of overarching supervision was
"necessary and do-able," Barnier said, adding that he was
confident that Germany would drop its resistance to parts of the
plan.