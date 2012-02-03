LONDON, Feb 3 (IFR) - European banks have regained
access to the commercial paper market in the US, with even
Spanish and Italian banks getting overnight funding in rare
instances.
Foreign banks and domestic financials with foreign parents -
the majority of which are European banks - issued USD27.4bn of
CP in January, according to Fed data, bringing their total US
dollar CP outstandings at the end of that month to USD293bn.
While hardly the heady days of the first half of 2011, when
foreign financial CP hit a peak of USD440bn in May, it is a
major turnaround from much of the second half of last year, when
even some of the best European names struggled to secure even
overnight funding.
"With the turn of the new year there has been a significant
increase in lending to banks from certain jurisdictions within
Europe," said Chris Conetta, global head of CP trading at
Barclays Capital.
"Money market fund investors have clearly broadened the
number of European banks they are now willing to lend to, while
also lengthening the tenor of their lending to other European
banks they had remained comfortable with during the recent
period of market volatility," he added.
The biggest change has been in the attitude toward the
French banks, which were shunned en masse by the US money market
community at the peak of the eurozone sovereign debt crisis last
year.
Generally, the strongest French banks can now raise 28-day
US CP, and sometimes out to three months, from just overnight
funding access in December.
UK banks have more traction and are generally able to get
out to three-month maturities and in some cases six-months,
while Scandinavian, German, Netherlands and Swiss banks can
access six-month paper now.
Spanish and Italian bank access, however, has still not
returned. "The money market funds are generally not ready for
those names," said one strategist.
Even so, some bankers claim that the best Spanish banks have
placed tiny amounts of short-term securities with seven-day puts
and on rare occasions some Italian banks have received overnight
funding.
Asset-backed commercial paper conduits sponsored by European
banks are also making a comeback.
POSITIVE MOMENTUM
"We have seen some positive momentum for liquidity in the
European ABCP sponsored programmes," said Rob Little, head of
global short-term fixed-income origination at Bank of America
Merrill Lynch.
The ECB's three-year long-term refinancing operation for
European banks is behind the revival. "European banks' access to
liquidity was what most people were concerned about, and the
fact that this has been fixed [by the ECB liquidity provisions]
has been a huge positive for market participants," said Deborah
Cunningham, chief investment officer at Federated Investors,
which has USD285bn of money market assets under management.
There is also the matter of a substantial decline not only
in the yield on Treasuries and agencies, but the actual amount
the US government is issuing at the short end of the curve. US
banks have also severely cut back on their issuance short-term
securities.
Top French banks are paying about 25bp for one-month paper
and around 35bp-40bp for three-month CP, down from 40bp and 70bp
at the beginning of the year, according to one observer, but
compared with the 7bp JP Morgan pays on one-month CP and
mid-teens for three months. UK banks pay about the same as
France's top banks.
(Reporting by Danielle Robinson)