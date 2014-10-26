* NLB,NKBM joint capital shorfall at 65 mln euros
By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA, Oct 26 Slovenia's state-owned banks
NLB and NKBM failed the European Central Bank's stress test with
a joint capital shortfall of 65 million euros in the event of an
adverse scenario, the Bank of Slovenia said on Sunday.
Both banks will cover the shortfall -- among the smallest of
the 25 euro zone banks that failed the test as of the end of
2013 -- from their profits as both have improved profitability
in 2014, the Bank of Slovenia said in a statement. A third bank
on the ECB's list, SID banka, passed the stress test.
NLB and NKBM were rescued by the state in December when the
government narrowly managed to escape an international bailout
by injecting more than 3 billion euros into the local banks to
prevent them from collapsing under a large amount of bad loans.
According to the ECB report, NLB would lack 34.3 million
euros in capital at the end of 2016 under an adverse scenario
that envisages a three-year recession from 2014-2016 while
NKBM's shortfall would be 31 million euros.
The Bank of Slovenia said none of the three tested banks
would have any shortfall under a baseline scenario, under which
they would have a combined capital surplus of 754.7 million
euros.
NLB and NKBM now have two weeks to submit a plan to boost
their capital to the ECB, which has two more weeks to approve or
reject it.
"The balance sheet clean-up and recapitalisation (last year)
are already yielding results: the two banks are profitable and
performing well in 2014," the central bank said.
The finance ministry said test results showed that the
resistance of the Slovenian and the European banking sector has
improved which should "calm the markets and further strengthen
the confidence in the European banking sector".
