LJUBLJANA Oct 26 Slovenia's state-owned banks
NLB and NKBM have failed an ECB stress test with a joint capital
shortfall of 65 million euros in adverse scenario, the Bank of
Slovenia said on Sunday.
It said in a statement both banks would cover the shortfall
from their profits as both have improved profitability in 2014.
A third bank on the list, SID banka, passed the stress test.
NLB and NKBM were rescued by the state in December when the
government narrowly managed to escape an international bailout
by injecting more than 3 billion euros in the local banks to
prevent them from collapsing under a large amount of bad loans.
