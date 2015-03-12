(Corrects date)
By John Geddie
LONDON, March 12 European-listed junk bond
exchange-traded products (ETPs) recorded their biggest monthly
inflows in February, data from BlackRock showed, while cash was
pulled out of German government and money market ETPs.
Fixed income ETPs represent a fraction of the 105 trillion
dollar global bond market, but the data, which covers only funds
listed in Europe, provides evidence of an investor hunt for
yield against a backdrop of ultra-loose monetary policy and
record low interest rates.
ETPs encompass any portfolio of securities that trade
intra-day on an exchange, and include exchange traded funds
(ETFs), exchange traded notes (ETNs), exchange traded
commodities (ETCs) and exchange traded instruments (ETIs).
Junk bond ETPs gained 1.3 billion euros in February, adding
nearly 20 percent to their total assets under management. It was
the biggest jump since BlackRock began tracking the ETP industry
in 2008.
Other higher-yielding funds also saw strong inflows.
Emerging market ETPs gained 800 million euros, the most in nine
months, while 1.3 billion euros came into investment grade
corporate funds.
Ahead of the European Central Bank's sovereign bond-buying
programme which started this month, there were modest inflows of
477 million euros into ETPs covering euro zone government debt.
But on a country-by-country basis, money came out of
top-rated German funds and flowed into the indebted Italy and
Spain.
Approximately 207 million euros came out of German
government ETPs in February, while 122 million euros went into
Italy and 95 million euros into Spain.
All German bonds out to seven years maturity now yield below
zero, meaning investors are effectively paying to lend to
governments. Italian five-year government bonds yield around 0.4
percent.
Money market ETPs, which have seen significant annual
outflows in recent years, lost another 306 million euros.
While ETPs are well established in equity markets, they are
relatively in fixed income new product and make up only around
0.4 percent of global outstanding bonds.
At the end of February, BlackRock tracked 5,462
exchange-traded products globally.
