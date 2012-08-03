LONDON, Aug 3 (IFR) - Here are details of syndicated bond
issues mandated in the European market this week.
LONDON, Aug 2 (IFR) - EAA, Erste Abwicklungsanstalt, rated
Aa1 (negative)/AA-/AAA, has mandated Barclays, Deutsche Bank,
Goldman Sachs International, LBBW and UBS Investment Bank for
its forthcoming Euro benchmark. The transaction will be launched
and priced following a series of investor meetings in August.
LONDON, Aug 1 (IFR) - Deutsche Hypothekenbank
(Actien-Gesellschaft) has mandated Barclays, BayernLB,
Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank and NORD/LB for a EUR250mn increase
of its EUR500mn Mortgage Pfandbrief, rated Aa2 (Moodys), due 20
June 2017. This will bring the total deal size to EUR750mn. The
tap will be immediately fungible on settlement date 08 August
2012. Issued under the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme. The
transaction will be priced in the near future, subject to market
conditions.
LONDON, July 31 (IFR) - The Inter-American Development Bank
(IADB), rated Aaa/AAA, has mandated BofA Merrill Lynch and
Citigroup for a new Global US dollar transaction. The issue will
have a maturity of 30 years and is expected to be launched in
the near future, subject to market conditions. FSA/ICMA
stabilisation.
LONDON, July 31 (IFR) - National Australia Bank, rated
Aa2/AA-/AA-, has mandated Barclays, Deutsche Bank and NAB to
lead manage a new 10-year euro senior unsecured benchmark. The
deal will have an August 2022 maturity and IPTs have been set at
115a vs m/s. The deal will be priced later today.
LONDON, July 31 (IFR) - National Australia Bank (NAB), rated
Aa2/AA-, has mandated HSBC as sole-lead on its forthcoming AUD
5yr eurobond issue, to be launched in the near future subject to
market conditions.
LONDON, July 31 (IFR) - Transport for London rated Aa1 (neg)
/AA+ (stable) has mandated Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs
International and HSBC as Joint Bookrunners for its proposed 10Y
GBP denominated transaction. The transaction will be launched in
the near future subject to market conditions. FSA/ICMA
Stabilisation.
LONDON, July 30 (IFR) - Swedish Export Kredit (SEK), rated
Aa1/AA+, has mandated Daiwa, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs to
lead-manage its forthcoming USD250m 3yr FRN which is being
marketed in the 3m Libor +50bp area, for pricing later today.
LONDON, July 30 (IFR) - America Movil, rated A2/A-/A, on
Monday named Deutsche Bank as sole lead for a 29-year sterling
denominated bond, setting initial price thoughts in the area of
165bp over Gilts.