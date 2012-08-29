LONDON, Aug 29 (IFR) - Here are details on syndicated bond issues in the European bond market on Wednesday:

SSA

The European Financial Stability Facility opened books on a new 10-year EUR3bn no-grow benchmark at MS+54-57bp from IPTs of MS+mid 50s, before settling at the wide end as books only just got covered. Leads Citi, HSBC and JPM ran the Aaa/AA+/AAA rated deal, which priced with a 2.25% coupon, at Bunds plus 93.4bp.

The Canadian Province of Manitoba opened books via CIBC, HSBC, National Bank of Canada Financial and Scotiabank for a USD600m (upsized from initial USD500m) 10-year Global, with initial price talk of mid-swaps plus mid to high 30s area, for final+34bp. Today's business

The Government of Aruba has mandated Credit Suisse and UBS Investment Bank to organize a series of fixed income investor meetings in Europe and the U.S., during the week of September 3, bankers told IFR on Wednesday. A US Dollar-denominated 144a/Reg S capital markets transaction may follow, subject to market conditions, they added.

FIG

CBA has sold a GBP300m (up from initial minimum GBP250m) three-year FRN at 3mL+70bp via CBA and Nomura. CBA is rated Aa2/AA-/AA-.

National Australia Bank (Aaa/AAA by Moody's/Fitch) was taking IoIs at Gilts plus 120bp area for a 14-year sterling benchmark covered bond transaction via Barclays, NAB and RBC. Expected today's business.

Storebrand Boligkreditt has mandated Commerzbank, Danske Bank and DNB to jointly lead manage a EUR250m Norwegian covered bond. The offering will be 100% backed by prime Norwegian mortgages and is expected to be rated Aaa by Moody's. The deal will be launched in the near future subject to market conditions.

CORPORATE

Centrica, rated A3/A-, has priced a GBP500m 4.25% 32-year benchmark, with initial price thoughts at 140-145bp over Gilts before a final +135bp spread. Books hit GBP1bn. Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, Lloyds, Mitsubishi, RBC and UBS ran the deal.

UK based Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICG) has appointed Canaccord Genuity Limited to arrange meetings with retail stockbrokers and wealth managers to discuss a possible sterling denominated retail bond issue. An offer of bonds may follow, subject to market conditions.

CLS Holdings said the offer period for its 5.5% sterling-denominated retail bond, which commenced on August 22, will close on Thursday 30 August at 0900GMT. The subscription period was originally scheduled to close on September 4. The bond issue will be no less than GBP50m in aggregate principal.

SP Manweb plc, a regulated electricity distribution subsidiary of Scottish Power, rated Baa1 by Moody's, BBB+ by S&P, has mandated HSBC and RBS to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings, commencing Monday September 3. A capital markets transaction may follow subject to market conditions.

Elsewhere, in Swiss francs Zuger Kantonalbank has priced a self-led CHF200m 1% 10yr deal at mid-swaps plus 4bp in its domestic market, and from Denmark, Nykredit Bank priced a CHF200m 1.75% four year at mid-swaps plus 155bp via Deutsche Bank. In Aussie dollars, BP Capital Markets has priced a new AUD500m 4.5% five-year at swaps plus 115bp via ANZ and UBS. ABN priced its debut Dim Sum - a CNY500m 3.5% September 2014 2yr.

(Reporting by IFR Markets) (Reporting by Jon Penner, IFR Markets)