ROME May 8 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti
said on Tuesday he was convinced that it will not be long before
the euro zone decides in favour of commonly issued bonds.
"I am convinced it will happen, not immediately, but the
time is getting nearer and I consider it positive and
important," Monti told reporters in answer to a question on the
issue of common debt by the euro zone.
Germany and some other northern European countries have so
far resisted the idea of issuing common bonds, saying it is
premature until fiscal discipline is better established in the
currency bloc.
