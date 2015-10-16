LONDON, Oct 16 (IFR) - US credits are back in the good
graces of euro corporate investors, who have been left
disgruntled with home-grown names after suffering steep losses
from the negative headlines at Volkswagen and Glencore.
September was a savage month. The average spread for
European corporates widened 25bp to 160bp over mid-swaps, but
euro paper from their US peers widened just 5bp to 170bp,
according to data from Twentyfour Asset Management.
Now investors expect a new wave of US corporates taking
advantage of the outperformance - especially in the run up to
lift-off on rates from the US central bank.
"Investors will continue to favour US investment grade names
given the strength of the US economy and the relative stability
of these issues," Gordon Shannon, portfolio manager at
Twentyfour said.
Outright rates remain significantly lower in Europe than in
the US, and those differentials will only increase as monetary
policy outlooks diverge.
"US issuers will pay the elevated premiums that Europeans
are not prepared to right now," one syndicate manager said.
"They will just come and take it out of the market, especially
ahead of an expected Fed rate hike."
COMING BACK AROUND
US corporates uncovered a sweet spot at the start of the
year and made the most of it, issuing nearly 50bn in the single
currency.
The flow stopped in the second quarter as borrowing
conditions soured, but also because deals from high profiles
names such as Berkshire Hathaway tanked in the secondary market.
That 3bn deal from Warren Buffett's conglomerate in March
proved to be the high-water mark, flopping in the aftermarket
with the 1.125% 12-year portion widening over 20bp from its
swaps plus 42bp launch spread in less than six weeks.
The next month saw only 3.4bn price from two deals, a sharp
fall after a total of 27bn raised in the first quarter.
AUTO WOES
Since April, European corporate spreads have widened an
average of 43bp on a mid-swaps basis, while spreads for US
issuers have risen 35bp.
"Where US corporates were initially the underperformers, the
European companies, especially the auto sector, which is 80%
German, have underperformed those substantially," Shannon said.
"Investors with US names in their portfolio from earlier in
the year will be glad they kept them in."
Spread levels in addition are expected to be relatively
appealing versus comparable European supply, especially from
lesser known US names that will compensate with wider pricing,
investors reckon.
"Providing we see some stabilisation, investors will be keen
to pick up more paper from good quality US corporate names.
There are still advantages to owning these credits, such as
diversifying portfolios," Jean-Marc Delfieux, head of credit
portfolio management at Tikehau Capital said.
(Reporting By Laura Benitez)