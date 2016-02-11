* Asset manager ditches Single Bs
* Arbitrage in European CLOs increasingly strained
* Outlook for primary market bleak
By Mariana Ionova
LONDON, Feb 11 (IFR) - BlackRock had to widen spreads and
jettison a tranche to finally clear its debut European CLO on
Tuesday, the most obvious sign yet that the underlying economics
of the asset class are close to breaking point.
Market players worry that the eye-watering levels on the US
asset manager's CLO will choke off the primary market entirely,
shutting out a number of managers that are preparing deals.
"None of those deals have any chance of getting close to
being done," one CLO investor said. "There's no point. There is
no market."
There are six to seven European CLOs said to be
pre-marketing at the moment, with BlueMountain and 3i both
looking to price their deals in the coming weeks. CVC is also
preparing a CLO, one source said.
BlackRock had been looking to price its European CLO I for
several months, but held off from pulling the trigger until
recently due to thinning arbitrage and a heavy calendar of
competing supply.
But while Triple A spreads in the primary market appear to
have found a ceiling, appetite for the riskier junior and
mezzanine tranches has collapsed entirely, as a sharp sell-off
in high beta credit has crimped demand for riskier assets.
This forced BlackRock to ditch a planned 9.5m Single B
tranche, which was originally whispered at an 850-870bp discount
margin, according to market sources.
"You can still place the Triple A and equity, its the mezz
that has become the real challenge to find buyers for," said an
investor in leveraged loans.
OPAQUE DISCLOSURE
Arranger Credit Suisse sent out BlackRock European CLO I's
final terms on Tuesday, but did not disclose each tranche's
discount margin or cash price, only the coupons.
This drew criticism from several market sources, with some
reading it as a ploy to deflect from the deal's poor outcome.
"I don't think I've ever seen a deal with pricing details
out and no details on DM," one European CLO trader said.
The 410.2m deal saw the 215m Class A-1s placed with a
150bp over Euribor coupon. Sources said it was placed at par,
meaning the Triple As priced in line with the last three
European deals.
But the sources added that tranches lower down the capital
structure were placed at deep discounts to par.
They said the Triple Bs came at a discount margin in the low
500s, compared to the disclosed 450bp coupon. The Double Bs
meanwhile are said to have priced in the low 800s with a 650bp
coupon.
This was in line with spreads in the secondary market, with
traders seeing Triple B paper around 490bp and Double Bs at
800bp.
Single B paper is now seen at over 1,000bp, revealing how
ambitious the deal's 850-870bp whisper for the dropped tranche
was. It also shows how much the riskiest parts of the CLO market
have widened in a short space of time, as Oaktree Capital
Management's Arbour CLO III placed Single B paper at a discount
margin of 856bp less than a month ago.
One source noted that given the further widening in this
space it "doesn't make sense to print Single Bs at the moment."
UNFORTUNATE TIMING
BlackRock began pre-marketing last year, with one manager
noting pricing was originally targeted for the end of the third
quarter. The asset manager held off as spread widening squeezed
the arbitrage in European CLOs, which aim to capitalise on
spread differentials between loans and collateralised debt.
But with no sign of recovering demand, the group began
officially marketing in January.
"You've got to feel sorry for BlackRock because they've just
been very unfortunate in their timing," the CLO investor said.
"I'm surprised they didn't pull it, to be honest."
Some said BlackRock should have waited out the volatility.
But others noted warehousing terms and mounting pressure to
place the debut deal likely pushed the manager to print.
"Keeping it lingering and lingering is not helpful," said
one CLO arranger. "But they got a deal done - that's the
important thing."
It is yet to be seen whether the strained economics of euro
CLOs will knock demand for European leveraged loans, which have
so far this year weathered the storms that have hit other areas
of riskier credit.
But the leveraged loan investor was relatively sanguine.
"The way the market usually works, the equilibrium comes
back very quickly," he said, citing loans' 25% to 30% annual
repayment rate as a stabilising factor.
(Reporting by Mariana Ionova, editing by Robert Smith, Julian
Baker.)