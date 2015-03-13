* European companies cheer euro weakness
* Hedging means benefits may take time to come through
* U.S. rivals seeking ways to limit damage
* Graphic: link.reuters.com/zuq34w
By Tom Bergin and Martinne Geller
LONDON, March 13 The euro's slide towards parity
with the dollar will provide a much-needed boost for European
companies this year and force U.S. rivals to adapt their
businesses or risk losing market share.
While currency hedging arrangements mean the benefits may
not be seen straight away, the currency's weakness has already
cheered European chief executives by making their products
cheaper overseas and lifting the value of dollar-based sales.
"We have been handicapped by the strength of the euro, but
now it seems that the wind is turning and we intend to make the
most of this very positive currency effect that will help us
deliver a nice increase of our sales and our profits in 2015,"
Jean-Paul Agon, CEO of French cosmetics group L'Oreal
told investors last month.
Other companies predicting a tail wind from the around 20
percent drop in the value of the euro over the past six months
to $1.06 on Friday include jet manufacturer Airbus,
German car and truck maker Daimler and French
engineering groups Schneider Electric and Alstom.
Some U.S companies also see positives from the weaker euro,
including lower borrowing costs, better performance at European
units which export, stronger demand from Euro zone-based
customers and, for the leisure sector, increased travel into the
continent.
However, most U.S. groups that discussed the currency in
recent weeks including Apple, Dupont, Priceline
, Caterpillar and General Electric, have
warned they may face headwinds in Europe and elsewhere, and
some, including Xerox, have cut earnings guidance as a
result.
These companies have said they are now looking to cut costs,
increase the portion of inputs they source from inside the euro
zone and adopt new pricing policies, to try and maintain market
share and margins.
"U.S. companies exporting goods to Europe could face margin
pressure from price adjustments or promotions in Europe," said
James Targett, analyst at Berenberg.
With euro weakness likely to persist due to the European
Central Bank's quantitative easing programme and a likely hike
in U.S. interest rates on the back of a stronger U.S. economy,
longer term planning is a must.
"You have to think about where your revenues are, where your
manufacturing is and where you're buying your raw materials
from," he added.
TIME LAG
Many companies said hedging contracts would mean the impact
of the lower euro would take time to feed through. Paris-based
Alstom and Swiss-headquartered engineer ABB, which has
manufacturing plants in the euro zone, said it may not be felt
until the second half of the year.
Airbus said it was fully hedged for 2015, 2016 and "largely"
for 2017, leading analysts to predict it could be 2018 before
the group experienced any meaningful uplift.
In the meantime, the weaker euro may actually weigh on some
European companies' earnings because companies must report drops
in the values of hedging instruments, which move in the opposite
direction to companies' revenues.
"In itself, the drop in the euro is some good news. It
should have a positive impact on our revenues, and our operating
income. But, of course, in the short term it will have -- it
will be a drag on our profitability rate," Francois-Henri
Pinault, CEO of Gucci and Puma owner Kering, said on
an analyst call last month.
Kering said it was switching to the use of options, paying a
premium to hedge against currency moves, rather than entering
swap contracts which must be revalued each quarter with the
changes in value put through the user's profit and loss account.
U.S .companies like Google and PepsiCo.
said hedging would mitigate their losses in the short term.
However, businesses are also looking at how they can reconfigure
their operations to limit the hit from a weaker euro and
capitalise on any opportunities.
A number of companies said they would look at cutting costs.
Others said they would try and push through euro price rises in
Europe to try and compensate for the fact the euro is now worth
less, although deflationary pressures across the continent means
companies have little pricing power.
U.S. conglomerate 3M said it was looking at pegging
some prices to the dollar and even renegotiating the prices at
which it purchases goods.
REGIONAL SELF-SUFFICIENCY
Many companies said they were considering locking the
benefits of the euro into their supply chain. ABB CEO
Uli Spiesshofer said his company was looking at "taking further
advantage of euro-based suppliers". Nick Gangestad, CFO of 3M
said his company was aim for more "regional self-sufficiency".
This strategy may reduce costs in the short term but it
poses risks.
"The downside to this, however, is that local sourcing fails
to leverage global scale and could make procurement less
efficient. Scale is great for pricing power," said Morningstar
analyst Philip Gorham.
For some U.S. companies, the lower currency will be a boon
for long-struggling European subsidiaries. U.S.-based
Caterpillar said it had been forced to downsize its excavator
plant in Grenoble in recent years but that the weak euro could
help drive its recovery.
"A euro at parity (to the dollar) will just be a great
tailwind for that the currency benefit will just be gravy on
that," CEO Doug Oberhelman said.
Philip Morris International, which has a significant
portion of its debt denominated in euros, said they were also
benefiting from lower borrowing costs, since meeting the coupons
on euro debt was now cheaper in dollar terms.
For a small number of U.S. companies, the euro drop may even
be a net positive, operationally. Europe-based hotels' higher
reliance on external visitors than those in the United States
meant the draw of the weaker European currency may outweigh the
costs of a stronger dollar in putting tourists off.
"Roughly 30 percent of our European lodging demand comes
from outside Europe, with about 20 points from North America and
6 points from Asia," said Arne Sorenson, Marriott International,
Inc. CEO. "In the United States, for example, 95 percent of our
business is US business; 5 percent is inbound business."
(Writing by Tom Bergin, additional reporting by Ed Taylor in
Frankfurt; editing by Philippa Fletcher)