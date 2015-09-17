LONDON, Sept 17 (IFR) - The European corporate bond market reached saturation point this week, after a heavy bout of supply and a risk-off investor approach soured the post-summer market after just two weeks.

But many bankers were left scratching their heads over how quickly the fatigue set in, especially in light of March's blowout volumes which saw issuers print a whopping 43.7bn of deals without a pausing for breath.

"The market was stronger in March, but now there's a general weakness and fears over rising interest rates. And all this is not helped by the cavalier approach of pushing size and printing jumbo deals on the same day - it's breaking the market," one syndicate official said.

Bankers expect this month's euro-denominated corporate volumes to reach 45bn, a 10bn increase from last September's total.

TOO MUCH TOO SOON

Corporate syndicate teams have been firing on all cylinders since the start of the month, and issuance peaked last week when over 7bn of supply was issued in just one day.

As a consequence, spreads on both new and outstanding deals from this month's corporate calendar have widened as much as 20bp.

New issue premiums too have reached around 15bp-20bp, up from last week's circa 10bp.

"The corporate sector needs to reprice; it has been trying to pay the same or lower NIPs than SSA issuers on recent deals, and this just doesn't work any more," one syndicate manager said.

"Corporates have had it their way for years now. They just can't accept that it's not a sellers' market anymore, which is why all the deals have flopped post-issue."

Telefonica's 1.477% September 2021 paper, for example, is bid 22bp wider versus swaps than last Monday's reoffer level, while the yield on Energias de Portugal's hybrid jumped to 5.78% on Monday, according to Tradeweb prices, having priced last week at 5.50%.

"There's been too much supply and not enough inflows. Investors are staying sidelined out of choice; there is a wall of cash to use, but with the threat of rate hikes and such poor secondary market performances, it's not a compelling picture," said Nicolas Trindade, portfolio manager at AXA.

HYBRIDS APPROACHED WITH CAUTION

As with senior deals, bankers say that tougher market conditions will also make subordinated paper noticeably more expensive to issue.

Hybrid bonds were the market darlings earlier this year. March alone saw 7.8bn sold, the highest ever monthly issuance total, according to IFR data.

But the EDP hybrid saw investors push back on pricing, while demand for the once-favoured instruments was lacklustre.

For OMV's planned hybrid next week, then, timing could be everything, as appetite for the product remains relatively untested in the post-summer session.

The oil and gas company, rated A3/A- by Moody's/Fitch at the senior level, is expected to print a 1.5bn dual-tranche with six and 10-year call dates, according to a lead banker.

"Pricing expectations have changed drastically since Total did its hybrid in February: interest rates have risen and so have the senior/sub differentials," a DCM official said.

"For those looking for sweet pricing, it's over." (Reporting By Laura Benitez; Editing by Philip Wright)