* BANESTO ENDS SPANISH SECOND TIER BOND DROUGHT

* INTESA CAPITALISES ON PERIPHERAL RALLY

* HYPO NOE SAILS THROUGH ROARING MARKET

* CREDIT AGRICOLE TESTS NEW COVERED STRUCTURE

* JULIUS BAER, SCOR FIRE UP SWISS HYBRID MARKET

* BFCM REVISES SAMURAI GUIDANCE

* EU TO PROPOSE STEPS TO KEEP ECB FROM DOMINATING REGULATOR

* BNPP CAPITALIZES ON US SENTIMENT TURNAROUND

* LEASEPLAN HOPES TO SWIM IN BUSY MARKET

By Aimee Donnellan

LONDON, Sept 10 (IFR) - Some of Europe's more difficult financial names are out in force in the senior and covered bond markets on Monday as they seek to make the most of the strong market backdrop brought on by Mario Draghi last week.

Spain's Banco Espanol de Credito (Banesto), LeasePlan, Intesa Sanpaolo and BBVA all opened books for new issues this morning, and by and large, investor reception had been warm.

"Issuers and syndicates alike are cognisant of the fact that there is quite a lot of event risk this week including the German vote on the ESM and the Dutch election, so are making the most of the strong tone," said a syndicate banker. "I expect to see more supply tomorrow but things will slow down on Wednesday."

And while investor reception for the trickier names in the financial space has been good, bankers agreed that not everyone was participating in the market.

"There are some accounts that are not buying into the rally and won't buy peripheral names," said a head of FIG syndicate. "That list is getting smaller at the margin and those who have capacity to buy and want to buy are doing so in substantial size."

Another FIG banker agreed, saying that there was still a "dispersion of views among the investor base."

The financial sector was trading more or less in line with broader credit this morning. The Senior Financials index was 2bp wider at 206bp having dropped below the 200bp for the first time since March 21 prior to the payroll number on Friday. The spread to the Main remained below the 80bp level, having been at 100bp this time last week. The Subordinated was 2bp wider at 337bp, with Friday's close being the lowest since the beginning of April.

Banesto breaks Spanish second tier bond drought

Spain's Banco Espanol de Credito, (Banesto) opened books for a long four-year covered bond on Monday, the first deal from a second-tier peripheral financial borrower in over six months.

By midday the orderbook had surpassed EUR700m with well over 60 accounts participating.

Lead managers Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and UBS are gauging investor demand at 395bp area over mid-swaps, 160bp more than what it paid for four-year money back in February.

According to analysts at ING, Banesto's covered bonds trade 80bp wider than the Cedulas Hipotecarias of parent Banco Santander in the January 2016s and 60bp wider for the March 2017s.

"This is the widest level recorded in the history of the bonds," they said.

"The main reason for today's wide spread levels is the stronger performance of Banco Santander's covered bonds compared to Banesto since the end of July."

Banesto last sold a EUR500m covered bond in February at mid-swaps plus 235bp via Banesto, Citi, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan.

That bond is trading at mid-swaps plus 411bp (8:50GMT) on the secondary market, according to Tradeweb. However, a banker mandated for the deal said there is very little trading on Banesto's outstanding issue.

"Investors aren't really looking for secondary levels of Cedulas as guidance, more are thinking about the pricing relative to the Spanish government, which is far more transparent and meaningful," he said.

Guidance for the new deal is coming around 50bp above where Spanish government debt is trading on Monday, which observers estimate is offering investors a 10bp-15bp new issue premium.

"Investors are calling out for names like Banesto to access the market thanks to our friend Mr Draghi in the ECB," said a banker.

"The rally in the credit space is very supportive and you only need to look at the demand for UniCredit's senior offering to see what investors are looking for."

UniCredit sold a three-year EUR1bn senior unsecured bond at mid-swaps plus 390bp last week that later tightened in by 50bp in the secondary market.

Intesa capitalises on peripheral rally

Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's largest retail bank, is returning to the senior market on Monday to take advantage of a roaring credit rally that has drawn peripheral issuers from the financial, corporate and SSA sectors back into the market.

The four-year trade is the second senior unsecured deal from an Italian bank in under a week, and will price 65bp inside where Intesa priced a one-year shorter issue in July and 45bp inside where UniCredit printed a EUR1bn three-year last week.

UniCredit SpA sold its benchmark before the ECB announcement at mid-swaps plus 390bp, having attracted over EUR2bn in orders. It priced 5bp through where Intesa's July 2015 bond was bid in the secondary market at the time.

The UniCredit bond is trading 9bp wider on the day, but is still way inside its original reoffer level at mid-swaps +325bp on the bid. Meanwhile, Intesa's five-year CDS has rallied by just over 100bp since the beginning of the month and was quoted at 329bp, according to Markit.

The new Intesa four-year was initially marketed at mid-swaps plus 355bp area but guidance was later tightened to plus 345bp as orders flooded in. Books closed at EUR3.25bn before reconciliation with more than 300 accounts participating.

Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are acting as lead managers on the new issue.

At mid-swaps plus 345bp, observing bankers estimated the deal will pay a new issue premium of around 15bp.

The new four-year offering is Intesa's second visit to the market in as many months.

In July, it sold a EUR1bn three-year senior note at mid-swaps plus 410bp on the back of EUR2.25bn of demand.

Hypo Noe sails through roaring market

German Hypo Noe is offering investors one of the only opportunities to buy Triple A rated secured credit on Monday as peripheral borrowers fill the market looking to take advantage of the post-ECB rally.

The EUR500m seven-year covered deal, rated Aaa by Moody's, is set to price at mid-swaps plus 32bp, 3bp inside initial price guidance on the back of nearly EUR1bn of demand.

Some 80 accounts have participated in the issue that is offering investors around a 3bp-4bp new issue premium.

German and Austrian accounts are set to take about 70% of the bonds with solid demand coming from UK and Nordic buyers.

Lead managers looked to the bank's outstanding 10-year deal that was trading in the 40s over swaps, having priced in May at plus 88bp via Credit Agricole CIB, DZ Bank, HSBC, UniCredit and Erste.

"We figured a seven-year should come around mid 30s allowing for a new issue premium," said a banker.

Credit Agricole tests new covered structure

Credit Agricole SFH lured EUR1.7bn of orders for its inaugural EUR1bn no-grow seven-year euro benchmark transaction from its new public sector programme.

The French issuer opened books at mid-swaps plus 50bp-55bp via Credit Agricole CIB, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Erste, LBBW and Lloyds.

The pricing was later set at the tight end of the range, mid-swaps plus 50bp, with more than 100 accounts participating.

Leads looked to BNP Paribas' SCF June 2016 which was bid at a z-spread of 24bp as well as its February 2020 at 52bp over.

Credit Agricole's outstanding June 2018 was also referenced and was bid at mid-swaps plus 40bp, as was its December 2021 that was at 54bp. This suggests a seven-year would come at 47bp, indicating a new issue premium of around 3bp.

Syndicate bankers involved differed on whether the quick execution process was a benefit or a hindrance to what is the first deal out of a brand new programme.

"There were a number of accounts that didn't have lines cleared for the credit so it would have been good to give them an opportunity to participate," said one.

Another, though, highlighted the benefits of the quick process which was successful despite a significant amount of competing supply.

The issue size was capped at EUR1bn due to the volume of available collateral.

The new public sector Obligations Foncieres will be backed by export finance loans guaranteed by export credit agencies. Credit Agricole is the sixth issuer to sell a public sector deal in France and follows DEXMA, CFF, BNP Paribas, Societe Generale and Credit Mutuel Arkea.

BFCM revises Samurai guidance

Banque Federative du Credit Mutuel has revised the guidance on its 5-part Samurai issue set to price on Thursday, September 13, this week.

Joint leads Daiwa and Nomura have cut 7bp off the tight ends and 3bp off the wide sides from the preliminary guidance, leaving a new 10bp range in the guidance for the five tranches. The refined guidance is at OS+67bp-77bp for the 2-year, OS+77bp-87bp for the 3-year and OS+87bp-97bp for the 5-year. The 3-year FRN is at 3m+92bp-102bp and the 5-year FRN at 3mL+102bp-112bp.

Julius Baer, SCOR fire up Swiss hybrid market

Swiss investors will be served a healthy supply of hybrid instruments this week after Swiss private bank Julius Baer and SCOR began sounding out new issues on Monday morning.

Bank Julius Baer, which late last week roadshowed a possible Swiss franc hybrid capital bond in Switzerland, was heard sounding out a possible 5.25-5.5% coupon for a perpetual non-call 5.5-year deal on Monday morning.

Lead managers Credit Suisse, Julius Baer and ZKB subsequently opened books on a minimum CHF200m PNC5.5yr hybrid style deal at 5.375% indicative coupon/yield.

The sounding range gives the new deal a mid-swaps plus 482bp-507bp spread, a level which puts it very much in line with the French reinsurer if it comes at the tighter end, although they are completely different animals.

The capital increase is to fund the acquisition of Merrill Lynch's international wealth-management business outside the US from Bank of America. The transaction could result in a decline in Julius Baer's strong regulatory capital ratios.

On 28 August, Moody's assigned a first-time long-term issuer rating of A1 to Bank Julius Baer & Co. AG, Zurich (BJB), on review for downgrade following Moody's 15 August 2012 action on its long-term bank deposit rating to A1 from Aa3. Both are on review for further downgrade.

Meanwhile, French reinsurance company SCOR opened books on a CHF175m minimum - from initial CHF100m+ - perpetual non-call 5.75-year non-step transaction via BNP Paribas and UBS.

The deal, which has a reset feature at the first call date on June 8 2018, is being marketed at 5.25%, which is equivalent to around 481bp area over mid-swaps.

It is similar to a previous perpetual done by SCOR in January 2011, which also had cash cumulative coupon deferral features, and did not step-up. The issuer can only pay coupons and call the deal if it does not breach its Solvency ratio.

Prior to those deals, the most recent financial hybrid in the Swiss market was Swiss Re, which in January this year brought a CHF320m PNC5.5yr 7.25% deal via BNPP/CS/DB/UBS, which priced at MS+672bp. There was also the special case of the Credit Suisse CoCos in March, where SFr700m 10NC5 7.125% deeply subordinated Buffer Capital Notes were priced at mid-swaps plus 668.5bp.

EU to propose steps to keep ECB from dominating regulator

The European Union will propose a panel of experts to adjudicate banking rule breaches, as an extra layer of protection so that the European Central Bank cannot impose its will on the pan-EU banking regulator when the ECB takes over supervision of euro zone banks, writes Reuters' Huw Jones.

Under a proposed banking union for the euro zone countries, the ECB is meant to take over primary supervisory power for the 6,000 banks in the 17 countries using the euro.

But the 10 EU countries which do not use the single currency - including Britain, the EU's biggest financial centre - fear that would allow the ECB to impose its will on the European Banking Authority, the regulator for the entire 27-member bloc.

The EBA decides rules for EU banks based on "qualified majority" voting, which depends on the size of member countries. It deals with rule breaches and action in emergency situations under a system that gives each country a single vote.

A draft law that EU Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso will unveil on Wednesday, seen by Reuters, says the ECB "will coordinate the position of euro area members of the EBA... in supervisory matters," suggesting euro zone states would vote as a bloc.

However, the EBA would employ a committee of impartial experts to rule on breaches of EU banking rules by any member state and on actions taken in emergency situations, and the EBA would have to hold a formal vote to overrule them.

That "will ensure that euro area member states cannot have a blocking minority in case of actions taken against one of them", the draft law said.

It was not immediately clear whether the safeguards outlined in the draft law, if approved, would be enough to ease concerns in Britain that the euro zone countries would ride roughshod over the bloc's banking rules.

EBA REMAINS A PLAYER

The draft reveals that the London-based EBA will remain a significant player after the supervisory shake up, easing concerns that the ECB would simply swallow up the watchdog, which would erode national and pan-EU supervisory powers.

Germany had wanted to see the EBA downgraded, privately citing disappointment with its efforts to "stress test" EU lenders, which failed to reassure markets and investors.

Britain sought safeguards to stop the euro zone banking union countries from blocking pan-EU rules and unfairly bolstering euro zone lenders.

Big, cross-border banks who have operations inside and outside the euro zone are worried about regulations becoming fragmented by overlapping authority between the ECB and EBA.

The draft proposed by Barroso is likely to see changes by EU states and the European Parliament, who have the final say, before it becomes law sometime in 2013.

Among other safeguards in the law, the EBA will be required to include two non-euro countries on its six-member management board.

The EBA will also have "powers to act in cases the ECB does not intend to comply with an EBA decision," the document said.

The central bank would have to "explain its reasons" if it refuses to comply with an action by the EBA to settle a disagreement or address an emergency situation.

"In that unlikely case... EBA can adopt an individual decision addressed to the financial institution concerned."

BNPP capitalizes on US sentiment turnaround BNNP Paribas took advantage of a US investor rush for European bank securities last week and returned to the Yankee bond market for the first time in 16 months with a US$1.25bn five-year offering.

The self-led deal attracted more than US$4bn of demand, as US bond buyers went on the hunt for European Yankee bonds after ECB president Mario Draghi announced a bond-buying plan for eurozone peripheral nations.

The deal signals a remarkable turnaround in the treatment of European Yankee banks in the US market by investors.

"A month ago I would have been shocked to see BNP Paribas come to market, but with Draghi's comments, the macro tail risk seems to have been addressed in a way that bondholders are comfortable, at least for the time being, in going back to assessing yankee bank debt in terms of the issuer's fundamentals," said David Knutson, senior Financial Institution Group analyst at Legal and General Investment Management America.

BNP pounced on the market after seeing spreads on its outstanding 3.6% of 2016 Yankees tighten by about 20bp during the week.

It went out with initial price thoughts of 185-190bp, tightened in to guidance of 180bp and launched at 178bp.

At that price, the deal swapped to euros around flat to possibly as much as 20bp cheaper than what it would have to pay for a new euro deal, and offered about a 15bp-20bp new issue concession to its outstanding US dollar denominated 2016s .

That kind of pricing is sure to spur on other European banks to tap the US market, especially after seeing their spreads tighten in some cases by more than 100bp since mid-July.

"I think just about every non-US bank will look at the market because since mid-summer it has been a one-way freight train tighter in spreads for the sector," said David DiNanno, head of FIG syndicate at Credit Suisse in New York.

The spread tightening has gone a long way to making the US dollar market economically attractive to more European banks. In the second quarter and during the summer the blue-chip European banks were getting far better pricing in euros than dollars, despite reasonably attractive basis swap levels.

One definitely in the calendar is Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC. It served notice last week that it will be coming to the US dollar market in the near future with a benchmark deal, a financing which is separate to the jumbo liability management exercise on GBP16.6bn equivalent of euro, sterling and dollar senior debt by its RBS bank operating subsidiary.

LeasePlan hopes to swim in busy market

LeasePlan Corp, rated Baa2/BBB+/A-, on Monday opened books on a EUR500m four-year bond, hoping not to be eclipsed by a plethora of other deals flooding the market on the same day.

The car leasing group mandated BNP Paribas, HSBC, ING and Societe Generale to lead manage the issue and started taking indications of interest at initial price thoughts in the mid-swaps plus 180bp area shortly after 07.15GMT.

By mid-morning, a strong response from investors had enabled leads to tighten guidance to the mid-swaps plus 170bp area on the back of a book in excess of EUR800m.

LeasePlan, which is based in the Netherlands but has operations all over Europe, was last in the bond market in January this year, when it issued a 4.125% August 2013 bond which was trading around 115bp over mid-swaps prior to the announcement of the latest deal on Monday.

The new bond will extend the issuer's curve beyond a 3.875% September 2015, which was issued in September 2010 and which was trading around 149.5bp over swaps, pre-announcement.

Based on this and the other outstanding deals, bankers said that the new issue premium implied by the revised guidance was around 5bp-10bp. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; editing by Julian Baker, Helene Durand, Alex Chambers)