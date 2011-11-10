LONDON Nov 10 Investors are worried
weaker European countries could introduce capital controls,
smothering economic recovery and non-domestic demand for their
bonds, if fears of a possible break-up of the euro zone were
realised.
"If they are seriously considering a breakup of the euro we
have to be cognisant of the imposition of draconian capital
controls," said Michael Turner, head of global strategy and
asset allocation at Aberdeen Asset Management.
Angela Merkel, French officials and the EU's executive
Commission all tried to quash talk of a possible shrinking of
the euro area on Thursday, although the German Chancellor and
French President Nicolas Sarkozy raised the possibility last
week that Greece might leave the single currency.
EU sources told Reuters that French and German officials had
held informal discussions on a two-speed Europe with a more
tightly integrated and possibly smaller euro zone and a looser
outer circle.
"I have to say I wonder how long all the single market
criteria can stand up in this environment," Darren Williams,
senior European economist at Alliance Bernstein said.
If the euro zone were to fragment, investors fear
governments could impose heavy constraints on foreign exchange
through quotas or taxes, to prevent runs on reinstated national
currencies, potentially undermining intra-European trade and
shattering economic growth prospects.
"If you assume that Italy has a large enough domestic
investor base that can readily finance the Italian government,
then imposing some sort of restrictions which mean they have to
buy Italian assets rather than channelling capital abroad has to
be a logical temptation," Williams said.
Most of the investors contacted by Reuters criticised
Merkel and Sarkozy for airing highly controversial hypothetical
scenarios for the future of the euro zone while Italy -- its
third largest economy -- battles to keep its funding costs under
8 percent.
"The fact that they do not realise the crucial role they
have to play in setting sentiment and managing their own PR is
quite disturbing," Valentijn van Nieuwenhuijzen, head of fixed
income strategy at ING Investment Management said.
"We have gone from bad to worse with respect to not
speaking with one voice... this is another example of a topic
which might be discussed behind closed doors but by leaking this
or explicitly suggesting this could happen, you are feeding into
a feeling of despair among investors that they really don't know
where this is going or where it will end," he said.
Until there is a firm commitment from a credible
institution to support Italy's dysfunctional government debt
market, strategists advising on the allocations hundreds of
billions of dollars of client cash said the country would remain
firmly-off-limits.
ALTERNATIVE BUBBLES
Others warn of bubbles in other bond markets or asset
classes as funds scramble for alternatives to Italy, once one of
the world's most liquid bond markets.
"The bonds investors will be buying instead become arguably
more over-valued whether it's U.S. Treasuries or German Bunds...
Once you did get a resolution, you would get a sell-off in that
market. So where the actual risk is depends very much on your
time horizons," Frances Hudson, a global strategist at Standard
Life Investments, said.
Some hedge funds may have taken a punt on Italian sovereign
debt, pursuing the high yields and betting that the crisis will
reach a resolution without the need to mark down the bonds,
Hudson said, although most pension funds would be warned against
such trades by risk committees who have essentially shut many
investment managers out of peripheral bond markets.
ING's Nieuwenhuijzen said a handful of his firm's
dynamically managed funds have taken opportunities to take
relative positions on weaker euro zone countries but ING has no
plans to change its defensive stance against these laggards.
"We are generally underweight in what everyone calls
peripheral bonds, that has been in place for a while. Compared
to other peripheries like Spain, Italy looks like good value."
The largest money managers appear to have put their
portfolios on a war footing well ahead of the crisis, with few
admitting to being caught with big exposures to risk assets that
have gone bad in the current turmoil.
"Obviously we're trying to position our clients as well as
we can and mandates where we have the ability to move out of
risk assets, we've done so to quite a large extent... with
decent exposures in short duration bonds, cash, gold and other
diversifying assets," said Michael Dobson, Chief Executive at
British blue chip fund manager Schroders.
"Don't think for one minute we're complacent about this...it
is a very, very concerning situation in Europe and it's getting
worse," he said.
However, the Schroders boss also sounded an optimistic note.
"Once we come out of this crisis in Europe, which we will,
there will be great opportunities," he said.
(Editing by Alexander Smith)