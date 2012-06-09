* Italy emergency not over-Bank of Italy
* Government credibility at stake on reforms-Passera
* Italian banks resilient to Spain crisis-UniCredit DG
(Releads with Italy central bank governor and industry
minister, changes dateline)
By Antonella Ciancio and Jennifer Clark
SANTA MARGHERITA LIGURE/VENICE, Italy, June 9 (Reuters) -
I taly must push on with reforms to resolve its economic crisis,
the industry minister said on Saturday, expressing
disappointment at the euro zone's efforts to resolve the wider
sovereign debt troubles plaguing the bloc.
Speaking at two conferences in northern Italy, Industry
Minister Corrado Passera and Bank of Italy governor Ignazio
Visco said the crisis in Italy was not over.
"The situation is not like it was at the end of last year,
when there was an emergency, but remains very critical," Passera
told a conference of young entrepreneurs on the Italian riviera.
"Europe was more disappointing than we expected, it was less
capable of tackling a relatively minor problem such as Greece,"
the former banker said.
When Prime Minister Mario Monti took power from Silvio
Berlusconi at the end of last year, the Mediterranean country
was on the brink of a Greek-style default, and he was given full
support to pass a severe austerity package and sweeping reforms
to spur growth.
Italy - the world's fourth largest sovereign debtor - is
however coming under growing pressure as the euro crisis sucks
in Spain, which looks set to become the fourth country in the
bloc to seek assistance.
A bailout for Spain's teetering banks, once requested by
Madrid, could amount to as much as 100 billion euros, two senior
EU sources told Reuters on Saturday.
Recent public disputes between Italian ministers have dented
Monti's authority domestically despite him retaining strong
international credibility.
Echoing earlier remarks by Italian deputy finance minister
Vittorio Grilli, Passera played down on Saturday reports about
bickering within the government over funding reforms.
"We put our credibility at stake on reforms, and I guarantee
that we will carry them out," Passera said.
Visco urged Monti's government to continue with its economic
agenda even if it didn't show immediate results.
"For Italy, the emergency is not over," the central banker
said in a keynote speech to the Council for the United States
and Italy.
"Structural reforms, if seen within a consistent and
comprehensive strategic framework, can provide the basis for a
surge in confidence in our potential for sustained economic
growth."
SOVEREIGN RISK
Moody's Investors service said on Friday the Spanish banking
sector crisis is not threatening other euro zone economies
except for Italy, which shares Madrid's reliance on European
Central Bank funding through its banks.
A top executive of Italian bank UniCredit
dismissed these concerns.
"Italian banks are strong," UniCredit's General Manager
Roberto Nicastro told the conference of industry lobby
Confindustria.
"Spain can be in a delicate situation, but substantially we
do not have to be scared about Spanish banks," the banker said.
Monti is at the start of an intensive week for European
diplomacy. He is due to attend the G20 in Mexico on June 18-19,
the weekend after the Greek election.
He is also hosting a meeting between Germany, France and
Spain in Rome on June 22 to set the stage for a June 28-29 EU
summit that is supposed to map out the future of the euro zone.
UniCredit's Nicastro said Italy would not resist proposals
for a political and banking union requiring nations to cede more
sovereignty in order to stabilise the euro bloc.
(Additional reporting and editing by Catherine Hornby in Rome;
Writing by Antonella Ciancio; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)