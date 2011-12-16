ROME Dec 16 Around 600 billion euros are available to fight the euro zone's debt crisis and more will be provided in March if needed, more than Italy and Spain's combined funding needs for 2012, the head of Europe's bailout fund said on Friday.

"If Italy and Spain were to ask for support their gross financing needs for 2012 are less than that (600 bln euros)and I don't think they would need to be taken off the market," European Financial Stability Facility chief Klaus Regling said.

Speaking at a conference in Rome, Regling said a "staggering amount" of more than 1 trillion euros had already been spent on trying to solve the debt crisis, and around 100 billion euros may be needed for the second Greek programme.

He said he found it "a bit surprising that I read every day ... that all these amounts are just insufficient and only the ECB can do it." (Reporting By Gavin Jones)