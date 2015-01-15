Jan 15Euro Disney S.C.A. :

* Announces rights offering of 350.79 million euros ($412.99 million) to be subscribed to in cash

* Subscription price of rights offering is 1 euro per new share, the subscription ratio is 9 new shares for 1 existing share, subscription period runs fron Jan. 19 to Feb. 6

*Annouces two reserved capital increases for a total amount of 492 million euros, to be subscribed by way of set-off against receivables

* Reserved capital increases are reserved to two companies wholly-owned by The Walt Disney Company

* Subscription price of reserved capital increases is 1.25 euro per new share

Source text: bit.ly/1ykjl1g

($1 = 0.8494 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)