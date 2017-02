TOKYO Jan 6 The euro slumped to its lowest level against the dollar since September 2010 in Asian trading on Friday, pressured by continuing concerns about Europe's debt crisis.

The euro dropped as low as $1.2763 on trading platform EBS, below a low of $1.2770 hit on Thursday. Support from option barriers lies at $1.2750, traders said. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)