PARIS, April 4 A euro zone recovery has arrived
but lower interest rates may be needed to nurture it, European
Central Bank executive board member Benoit Coeure said in an
interview published on the website of Le Figaro newspaper on
Friday.
"The markets anticipate an economic recovery," he said. "At
the ECB we consider that the recovery has already arrived, but
we know it to be gradual and fragile. We therefore want to
accompany it with low, indeed lower interest rates, over a
prolonged period."
He said the ECB did not see further quantitative easing
measures as necessary for the time being but added: "We will
continue to follow developments very closely and will act if
necessary."
He also said that France "must respect" its commitments to
Europe with regard to reducing its deficit.
"It's a question of credibility, and of confidence," he
said.
