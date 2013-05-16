ROME May 16 The European Central Bank should operate in a way to help euro zone exporters that are being hurt by a currency which is over-valued, European Commissioner for Industry Antonio Tajani said on Thursday.

"The euro is too strong for our companies," Tajani told reporters at a conference in Rome.

"Europe needs an ECB which is more like the Federal Reserve, it needs an ECB that manages the currency bearing in mind the need to help our exports," Tajani said.