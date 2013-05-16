BRIEF-Blackbird Energy increases financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 mln
* Blackbird Energy Inc. increases common share, CEE flow-through common share and CDE flow-through common share financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 million
ROME May 16 The European Central Bank should operate in a way to help euro zone exporters that are being hurt by a currency which is over-valued, European Commissioner for Industry Antonio Tajani said on Thursday.
"The euro is too strong for our companies," Tajani told reporters at a conference in Rome.
"Europe needs an ECB which is more like the Federal Reserve, it needs an ECB that manages the currency bearing in mind the need to help our exports," Tajani said.
* Blackbird Energy Inc. increases common share, CEE flow-through common share and CDE flow-through common share financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 million
* Bayer to publish more details on Wednesday (Adds details on stake, background on Monsanto financing)
WASHINGTON, Feb 28 A Republican effort to repeal and replace Obamacare encountered resistance on Tuesday from party conservatives who said draft legislation emerging in the U.S. House of Representatives would not reduce the cost of healthcare.