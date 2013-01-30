By Jean-Baptiste Vey
PARIS Jan 30 The French government sounded the
alarm on Wednesday about the surging value of the euro, vowing
to raise the issue with euro zone and G20 partners as concerns
about currency wars flare.
The euro has risen to a 14-month high against the dollar
and hit its highest level in 33 months against the yen
, making euro zone exports dearer on international
markets.
"The euro is too high compared with what the European
economy deserves," Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg told
reporters.
"We are paying close attention to this question, which will
be debated in the Eurogroup (of euro zone finance ministers) and
which the president, prime minister and French government are
following closely," he added.
The United States and Japan are pumping vast amounts of
liquidity into their economies to revive growth, which has had
the knock-on effect of weakening their currencies against the
euro.
The Bank of Japan announced last week, in its most
determined effort yet to end years of economic stagnation and
deflation, that it would buy unlimited amounts of assets in 2014
and double its inflation target to 2 percent.
Officials from the Group of 20 economic powers say that
although top economic policymakers are likely to discuss how
Japan's new monetary stance is weakening the yen when they meet
next month, they will stop short of calling it a competitive
devaluation.
Brazil has long warned that the liquidity being pumped into
developed economies is fueling "currency wars", but the remarks
from Montebourg and other French officials suggest similar
concerns are taking hold in Paris.
A senior finance ministry official said that while a strong
euro was a sign of growing confidence in the euro zone, it was
also a disadvantage for exports resulting directly from other
countries' monetary policies.
"It's up to international institutions, starting with the
Eurogroup and the G20 to set a course towards fair exchange
rates. That's the battle we are going to fight," the official
added.
Previous French governments have been vocal over concerns
about the euro's strength, which has at times been a source of
friction with Germany.
Economists say that France suffers more than Germany when
the euro rises because its exports are more price-sensitive than
German exports, which include more higher value-added products.
A Deutsche Bank study found that the French economy begins
to take a knock when the euro's rise above 1.22-1.24 dollars
while for Germany the pain threshold is not reached until the
euro gets to an exchange rate in a range of 1.54-1.94 dollars.