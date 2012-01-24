BRUSSELS Jan 24 The size of Europe's bail-out fund needs to be more than the 500 billion euros currently envisaged, Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Tuesday, but he declined to give an alternative figure.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels, Monti said the European Stability Mechanism, due to become effective in July, needs to be increased but he refused to confirm reports that he had asked for a capacity of 1 trillion euros.

"If the amounts are of sufficient size that markets consider them credible then it is very probable that they will never have to be spent," he said. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, writing by Gavin Jones)