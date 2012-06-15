Brazil this week to submit bill to help cash-strapped states
BRASILIA, Feb 13 Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles plans to submit to Congress this week a bill to help shore up the finances of states suffering a crippling fiscal crisis.
ROME, June 15 German President Joachim Gauck said on Friday that Germany had no interest in splitting up the euro zone into stronger and weaker members and he had never heard members of the federal government discuss such an option.
Speaking at a news conference in Rome with Italian President Giorgio Napolitano, Gauck said a core group of stronger states was "the worst scenario" that could emerge from the euro zone debt crisis.
"I have never heard members of the federal government discuss a two-speed Europe," he said according to an Italian interpreter's translation of his comments.
(Reporting by Gavin Jones)
BRASILIA, Feb 13 Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles plans to submit to Congress this week a bill to help shore up the finances of states suffering a crippling fiscal crisis.
* Amundi reports 5.9 percent passive stake in Coach inc as on December 31, 2016 - Sec Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2kke2Q7) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 13 Verizon Communications Inc's announcement that it will once again offer an unlimited pricing plan marks a shift in its thinking as a price war among the four biggest U.S wireless carriers accelerates.