* Nerves grow around US sell-off

* Primary volumes uncertain

* Jitters could instil discipline

By Robert Smith

LONDON, Dec 24 (IFR) - European high-yield is ending the year scarred by high-profile defaults and growing fears that the US market's instability could seep across the Atlantic in 2016.

While returns in the asset class are positive in 2015, more than can be said for the US market, a high-yield syndicate banker said the mood in Europe is still "pretty grim".

"There was a wall of resistance where Europe ignored the US for a long time," he said. "Then the bloody dam broke with the Third Avenue news."

New York-based Third Avenue Management announced earlier this month that it would stop investor redemptions from its junk bond fund as it liquidates positions over the next year.

Technical conditions in Europe have remained solid for stronger high-yield issuers so far, with US stalwarts Ball and Goodyear pricing euro deals at yields inside 4% in December.

But it is not so rosy further down the credit curve.

"Even though European high-yield credit quality seems to be on a better path, US high-yield market volatility seems to have curtailed European investors' appetite for lower quality issues," said Peter Aspbury, a high-yield portfolio manager at JP Morgan Asset Management.

Against this fragile market backdrop, it is increasingly difficult to predict how much new supply will hit the primary market in 2016.

Several underwritten euro deals are expected to emerge in January, including buyouts of Italian firms TeamSystem and N&W Global Vending, but the willingness of certain banks to take on risk could be curtailed.

"The big question mark is, after these failed US LBOs, will we see US investment banks pull back from underwriting in Europe?" said Tanneguy de Carne, global head of high yield capital markets at Societe Generale.

Appetite for underwriting risk has already taken a massive hit in the US, particularly after the US$5.6bn debt sale backing Carlyle Group's buyout of Veritas collapsed in spectacular fashion last month

GLOOMY OUTLOOK

The outlook for refinancing old deals is equally unclear.

The European high-yield market saw a massive influx of first-time issuers refinancing loans with bonds between 2012 and 2014, a trend that dropped off markedly in 2015.

But many of these bond market debuts were issued with two- or three-year non-call periods, meaning the costs to refinance many of them will step down dramatically next year.

A massive 66bn of European currency high-yield bonds will become callable in 2016, with an average coupon of 7.2%, according to JP Morgan's European credit strategist Daniel Lamy.

Whether all of these companies will remain in the high-yield market is another matter, however.

"There is a very large stock of callable bonds coming due, but not all of these companies will be able to access the market at competitive rates," said de Carne.

"Others may prefer the much more liquid leveraged loan market or turn to well-funded aggressive bank lenders."

European high-yield bonds may also look less attractive to investors from a relative value perspective, given just how sharply the US has repriced.

"For a 750m deal you really need global accounts to play," the syndicate banker said. "They're going to say 'Wow, you need to back up 150bp to compete' on some of these deals."

SILVER LINING

It is not all doom and gloom, however, and many on the buyside are optimistic that these jitters could introduce fresh discipline to banks that have hitherto been happy to provide issuers with aggressive covenants.

"Any heightened fear from banks of getting stuck on bridges should improve the terms and pricing for bond investors if not for the issuers," said JP Morgan Asset Management's Aspbury.

Investors can also take comfort from the fact the continent's businesses have minimal exposure to the traumas that have rocked the US market.

"A lot of European companies do around three-quarters of their business within Europe, which is a big comfort when emerging markets exposure is no longer an upside," said SG's de Carne.

And for investors prepared to do their credit work there are opportunities in even the unstable names, with some funds having booked profits from short-selling companies such as Spain's Abengoa in 2015.

"Abengoa is not unique," said a credit analyst at a hedge fund. "There will be plenty more coming out of the woodwork next year."

He added that several of Abengoa's key weak points - such as an opaque corporate structure and large emerging markets exposure - are common to other European companies, citing recent pressure on Casino and Rallye as another example. (Reporting by Robert Smith, Editing by Helene Durand)