LONDON, July 15 (IFR) - Two Italian companies confounded expectations and reopened the European high-yield market this week, as an "indiscriminate" rally overrode concerns over Brexit and even a domestic banking crisis.

On July 8, gaming company Sisal was first to announce a deal, with its 725m B1/B+ rated bond eventually pricing on Thursday, while construction company Salini Impregilo snuck in just ahead with a 172m tap of an existing BB+/BB+ rated bond on Monday.

And a third deal is on the way, with Sisal's rival Gamenet announcing a 200m deal for next week.

One banker said that on the morning of June 24, when the UK referendum's result in favour of leaving the EU was announced, he did not foresee the market reopening so quickly.

"But investors are worried there is a lack of pipeline and they have more cash than they know what to do with," he said.

European high-yield funds saw their first inflows in six weeks for the week ended July 6, according to JP Morgan data, and the market's key index has returned to levels seen well before the UK's vote in favour of leaving the European Union.

The iTraxx Crossover tightened 12bp to 311bp on Thursday morning, according to Tradeweb, the synthetic index's lowest point since the end of May.

Even some riskier sterling names returned to "pre-Brexit" levels, with Travelodge's £290m 8.50% 2023 note bid at a 101.50 cash price on Friday, having slumped to 94.30 in late June.

"Close your eyes and buy," said one fund manager on Thursday, in reference to what he saw as "indiscriminate" euphoria.

ROLLING THE DICE

Sisal's deal was watched closely, as the only high-yield LBO underwritten in the weeks before the UK vote. CVC bought Sisal from Apax Partners, Permira and Clessidra for 1bn in May.

The company on Thursday cleared a 400m 7NC3 tranche at 7% yield and a 325m 6NC1 FRN at Euribor plus 662.5bp at a 99 cash price.

This is tighter than Wednesday's price talk, which pegged a 425m fixed tranche at 7.25%-7.50% and a 300m FRN at Euribor plus 675bp area at 99.

And it is tighter still than initial whispers, with the fixed-rate tranche floated at high 7% at the start of the week.

"To be honest, I was very happily surprised," said a banker on the deal.

"Obviously we pre-marketed it heavily and, while it wasn't a 100% hit-rate, it was good feedback. But in the end we had large orders from UK real money accounts at the top of the book."

Several sources said some asset managers placed "triple-digit orders" - meaning above 100m - for the deal, which traded up to a 102.50 cash price on the break.

The banker on the transaction said that while they pre-marketed the deal just ahead of the June 23 referendum, accounts were reluctant to give pricing feedback at that time.

"If I had to estimate, I'd say it came anywhere between 50bp to 100bp wider due to Brexit."

The fixed rate tranche cleared at par, indicating that the deal had cleared inside its bridge's underwriting caps despite the widely unexpected vote in favour of Brexit. Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and UniCredit were global coordinators.

COVENANT AND CREDIT CONCERNS

Several investors said they sat out Sisal's trade despite enthusiasm from others, however, with a second fund manager describing it as a "ridiculously under capitalised business".

"The only good thing I can say about it is that CVC managed to wrest it at a good price, but that tells you all you need to know about the real equity value," he said.

"It also says a lot that the business tried and failed to IPO. It's obviously not a real exit route for them."

A commentary piece from Stifel Nicolaus published on Wednesday morning said they would pass on the deal even if it priced at 7.50%, arguing that the company's low cash balance could cause it to draw on its revolver to fund operations and capex.

The second fund manager described the deal's covenants as "awful", and a report from Covenant Review published on Tuesday flagged several concerns, such as the fact the notes are "effectively junior" to claims on collateral from a 125m super-senior revolving credit facility and hedging obligations.

Investors resistant to buying junk bonds from Italy may soon get another option, however, with Credit Suisse announcing that it will begin marketing a deal from a European TMT issuer next week.

Sources said the only large telecoms deal in the pipeline is from Ziggo, which is expected to issue up to 2bn of new debt following its merger with Vodafone's Dutch operations.

(Reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Matthew Davies)