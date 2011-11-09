LISBON Nov 9 The euro zone should move ahead together and not sub-divide, Eurogroup head Jean-Claude Juncker said on Wednesday as the region's debt crisis escalated with Italian bond yields soaring.

"Europe is becoming smaller and smaller and the moment has not arrived to sub-divide ourselves in national categories, we should move ahead together," he told journalists in Lisbon when asked about the possibility of splitting the euro zone into two groups with a core and a periphery.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that German and French officials have discussed plans for a radical overhaul of the European Union that would involve establishing a more integrated and potentially smaller euro zone.

(Reporting By Shrikesh Laxmidas and Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge)