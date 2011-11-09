LISBON Nov 9 The euro zone should move ahead
together and not sub-divide, Eurogroup head Jean-Claude Juncker
said on Wednesday as the region's debt crisis escalated with
Italian bond yields soaring.
"Europe is becoming smaller and smaller and the moment has
not arrived to sub-divide ourselves in national categories, we
should move ahead together," he told journalists in Lisbon when
asked about the possibility of splitting the euro zone into two
groups with a core and a periphery.
Reuters reported on Wednesday that German and French
officials have discussed plans for a radical overhaul of the
European Union that would involve establishing a more integrated
and potentially smaller euro zone.
(Reporting By Shrikesh Laxmidas and Sergio Goncalves, writing
by Axel Bugge)