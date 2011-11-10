LISBON Nov 10 Eurogroup head Jean-Claude Juncker said on Thursday the euro zone is a solid group and that he is "allergic" to suggestions it might break up.

"I'm allergic to such stupidities transmitted by some who want to sow divisions within the euro," Juncker said in comments aired by RTP television during a visit to Lisbon. "The euro is a solid group."

Reuters reported on Wednesday that German and French officials have discussed plans for a radical overhaul of the European Union that would involve establishing a more integrated and potentially smaller euro zone.

