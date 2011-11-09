LISBON Nov 9 Eurogroup head Jean-Claude Juncker
insisted on Wednesday there was no crisis of the euro currency
but rather that there is a crisis over public debt in some euro
zone countries.
"The euro is not in crisis," Juncker told a conference in
Lisbon. "I become filled with rage when people say the euro is
in crisis. We have a crisis of public debt in certain euro zone
members, and one in particular, but the euro is not at stake."
He said that in terms of performance and in keeping
inflation at bay, the euro currency was a success story.
He spoke on the same day that the euro zone debt crisis
escalated with Italian bond yields hitting their highest levels
since the introduction of the single currency, spooking global
markets, on growing concerns over Rome's high debt levels.
(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves and Shrikesh Laxmidas, writing
by Axel Bugge)