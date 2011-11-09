LISBON Nov 9 Eurogroup head Jean-Claude Juncker insisted on Wednesday there was no crisis of the euro currency but rather that there is a crisis over public debt in some euro zone countries.

"The euro is not in crisis," Juncker told a conference in Lisbon. "I become filled with rage when people say the euro is in crisis. We have a crisis of public debt in certain euro zone members, and one in particular, but the euro is not at stake."

He said that in terms of performance and in keeping inflation at bay, the euro currency was a success story.

He spoke on the same day that the euro zone debt crisis escalated with Italian bond yields hitting their highest levels since the introduction of the single currency, spooking global markets, on growing concerns over Rome's high debt levels.

