BRIEF-Immunomedics says to seek expedited trial regarding venBio's actions
* Continue to pursue legally justified relief against venBio Select Advisor LLC and venBio's four director candidates in court
LUXEMBOURG Jan 15 The chairman of the euro zone finance ministers said on Tuesday that the euro was "dangerously high".
"The euro foreign exchange rate is dangerously high," Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the Eurogroup, told a business meeting in Luxembourg without elaborating.
Juncker is stepping down as head of the Eurogroup, which will decide his successor on Jan. 21.
The euro has risen 0.7 percent against the dollar and 3.0 percent versus the yen so far this year. In the fourth quarter last year, the euro rose 2.7 percent against the greenback and surged more than 14 percent versus the yen.
LONDON, March 3 European shares posted their best weekly gains of 2017 of Friday, although they were down on the day following disappointing company updates.
NEW YORK, March 3 Deutsche Bank has hired Adora Whitaker as a managing director in its Financial Institutions Group (FIG) in New York, the German bank said on Friday.